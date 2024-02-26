From men in skirts to women celebrating whimsical appliqués and floral dresses, go wild by following this trend built for embracing everyone's feminine side. While more masculine streetwear trends embraced comfort, look to flowing fits to embrace this trend that suits every body type.
From the runway to the streets: top trends from New York Fashion Week
From nude lips to bubble dresses, we see old and new trends
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
New York Fashion Week has finally wrapped up for the season. Known for being home to daring designers and trailblazing street style fashionistas, the New York scene has shown us what past and future trends we can look forward to.
FEMININITY
Image: Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
From men in skirts to women celebrating whimsical appliqués and floral dresses, go wild by following this trend built for embracing everyone's feminine side. While more masculine streetwear trends embraced comfort, look to flowing fits to embrace this trend that suits every body type.
PLUNGING NECKLINE
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
A trend sparked when several people came out of lockdown having achieved their body goals, the trend embraces a racy outlook. Waistcoats have gone shirtless as many opt for an edge to evening wear while power dressing has embraced the trend through low cut blouses and blazers.
2010s SILHOUETTE
Image: John Lamparski/Getty Images
Image: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Taking the 2010s by storm, the bubble dress and peplum bring back the curvy silhouettes of the decade. While they are more often associated with evening wear and workwear, the trend can also work with casual affairs when sported with athleisure looks or denim.
80s VOLUME
Image: Albert Urso/Getty Images
Image: JP Yim/Getty Images
Another decade rearing its head back into the world of trends is the 1980s. Loved for its volume, bring power to a look with boxy or wide silhouettes and big shoulders that are bound to turn heads. The look can also be embraced with the viral blowouts and big curls many are trying.
FUN BUNS
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Image: John Lamparski/Getty Images
Whether you wear it high or low, buns are taking over. For more relaxed looks try teddy bear braids or odango buns. The look can also work with beaded appliqué or dramatic accessories like veils.
MUST-HAVE LIP COLOURS
Image: Getty Images/John Lamparski
Image: Albert Urso/Getty Images
Taking cues from the red carpet, warm colours for lips have been a favourite for looks made for owning the night. Strong prints and gowns with dramatic details are paired with nude lips and muted looks are given a kick with spicy shades of red.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Sbahle Mpisane talks beauty secrets and going under the knife
Beauty with a bang: Naomi Campbell’s history of abuse
Fantasia, Colman Domingo, Emma Stone: Best and worst dressed at the Baftas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos