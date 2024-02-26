Lifestyle

From the runway to the streets: top trends from New York Fashion Week

From nude lips to bubble dresses, we see old and new trends

26 February 2024 - 14:36
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Janet Jackson, Thom Browne and Queen Latifah attend the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2024 in New York City.
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

New York Fashion Week has finally wrapped up for the season. Known for being home to daring designers and trailblazing street style fashionistas, the New York scene has shown us what past and future trends we can look forward to.

FEMININITY

Lira wears a sky blue floral Solar Sonata dress.
Image: Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Theo Bot wears his own 'Abad' brand outside the Pamella Roland Show.
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

From men in skirts to women celebrating whimsical appliqués and floral dresses, go wild by following this trend built for embracing everyone's feminine side. While more masculine streetwear trends embraced comfort, look to flowing fits to embrace this trend that suits every body type.

PLUNGING NECKLINE

Morgan Spector attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Frederick Anderson show.
Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

A trend sparked when several people came out of lockdown having achieved their body goals, the trend embraces a racy outlook. Waistcoats have gone shirtless as many opt for an edge to evening wear while power dressing has embraced the trend through low cut blouses and blazers.

2010s SILHOUETTE

The bubble dress making a comeback at the Romeo Hunte fashion show.
Image: John Lamparski/Getty Images
Spotlight on peplums at the Jason Wu collection.
Image: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Taking the 2010s by storm, the bubble dress and peplum bring back the curvy silhouettes of the decade. While they are more often associated with evening wear and workwear, the trend can also work with casual affairs when sported with athleisure looks or denim.

80s VOLUME

A look from the Luar show during the recent 2024 New York Fashion Week.
Image: Albert Urso/Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Christian Cowan.
Image: JP Yim/Getty Images

Another decade rearing its head back into the world of trends is the 1980s. Loved for its volume, bring power to a look with boxy or wide silhouettes and big shoulders that are bound to turn heads. The look can also be embraced with the viral blowouts and big curls many are trying.

FUN BUNS

A look from Wiederhoeft.
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Fun with hair at Fashion Week.
Image: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Whether you wear it high or low, buns are taking over. For more relaxed looks try teddy bear braids or odango buns. The look can also work with beaded appliqué or dramatic accessories like veils.

MUST-HAVE LIP COLOURS

Red lips make a comeback.
Image: Getty Images/John Lamparski
A model on the runway for Lines By Yutee Rone.
Image: Albert Urso/Getty Images

Taking cues from the red carpet, warm colours for lips have been a favourite for looks made for owning the night. Strong prints and gowns with dramatic details are paired with nude lips and muted looks are given a kick with spicy shades of red.

