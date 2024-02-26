Lifestyle

Good sex is secret to Joe Biden’s long marriage, says new book on first lady

26 February 2024 - 07:18 By Steve Holland
US President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden. He asked her to marry him five times before she accepted.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File photo

US President Joe Biden has joked to aides that the key to a long and lasting marriage is "good sex", according to a new book about first lady Jill Biden that casts a spotlight on their 47-year romance.

American Woman — The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden was authored by New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers and comes out this week.

The part about sex takes up only a few paragraphs in the 276-page book but has already generated headlines.

Rogers writes Biden opted against running for president in 2004, a decision punctuated to aides when Jill entered the room wearing a halter top with the word "NO" scrawled on her stomach.

The president, now 81, told a group of supporters that year he had little interest in running for president.

"I'd rather be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep," he said.

The comment drew a shrug from a spokesperson at the time who said then-senator Biden was "frankly totally in love with his wife", Rogers writes.

"Joe may have tamped down on his public bedroom declarations (in) winning the presidency, but he has joked to aides that 'good sex' is the key to a lasting and happy marriage, much to his wife's chagrin," according to Rogers.

The book describes the anguish the president experienced when his first wife, Neilia, died in a 1972 car crash with their daughter Naomi.

He and Jill married in 1977, but it took five proposals from him to get her to agree.

Roger writes that Biden said on the fifth try: "I've been as patient as I know how to be, but this has got my Irish up. Either you decide to marry me or that's it. I'm out. I'm not asking again."

Reuters 

