Skin flooding vs skin streaming? A look at which works for you

Hydration is vital when it comes to taking care of your skin, which is why the new method of locking in moisture is so popular this year, especially in colder climates. Skin flooding is where you apply lightweight layers of hydrating products such as moisturiser and hyaluronic acid to the skin to ensure high hydration levels, leading to happy and healthy skin.
If you want to try skin flooding, follow these few steps to see the best results:
- Apply a gentle cleanser to the skin. Double cleanse if desired.
- After this, allow the skin to stay damp before applying the crucial step of hyaluronic acid.
- Lock all of this in with your favourite moisturiser, immediately after the hyaluronic acid while the skin is still damp, or you can apply it after dabbing your skin dry.
Using makeup products infused with skincare allows your skin concerns to be constantly treated throughout the day, even when you are wearing a full face of makeup.
The advantages of wearing makeup with designated skincare ingredients are:
- Reduced risk of acne and breakouts — many makeup products that fail to include skincare-based ingredients tend to clog your pores, leading to breakouts. Try makeup which has salicylic acid as an ingredient, especially if you suffer from acne or breakouts.
- Shorter time spent applying product — if you are applying makeup with skincare as an ingredient, the time you need to prep your skin before will be reduced.
- Better tone and texture — niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C are all ingredients that will help you brighten and even your skin tone and hydrate it.
- Protection from environmental factors — makeup, including skincare, can protect your skin against harmful UV rays and pollution.
If you struggle with dry skin, try opting for a foundation, tinted moisturiser or concealer with hyaluronic acid added. You could also try mixing a drop of hyaluronic acid into your foundation on the back of your hand before applying.
A spokesperson from Ethos Aesthetics and Wellness said: “The world of skincare can be complicated and daunting, and with a constant cycle of new products and trends taking over social media, it can be tricky to know who to listen to, which products to use and how to use them.
“This expert advice gives the perfect insight into the hottest trends to put under your belt in the hopes your skin will glow, stay healthy and look fabulous in 2024.”
Skin flooding vs skin streaming? A look at which works for you
A deep dive into this year’s top beauty regimes and how they can help you
Image: 123RF/inspirestock
The effort that goes into creating a skincare routine that works for you can be challenging. Using the right products with the right ingredients can involve a lot of trial and error, especially when so many make big claims.
As the new year starts, new trends follow, which is why health and wellness experts at Ethos Aesthetics and Wellness have put together the hottest skincare trends to have your skin glowing in 2024.
SKIN STREAMING
The days of long, intricate and confusing skincare routines are gone as we step into 2024. Skin streaming is a process that whittles down the number of products in your skincare routine, leaving you to use only the essentials. Pairing your skincare routine with fewer products and allowing the skin to breathe will ensure all the products you choose work properly and are as effective as possible.
Skincare can be complicated, from remembering the order in which to use your serums, acids, moisturisers, and creams to how to correctly apply each product.
Experts suggest streamlining your routine will make the process easier and make your skin feel free from irritation and damage. Make sure your routine includes a gentle but effective cleanser and a hydrating moisturiser with an SPF. It is also suggested to involve vitamin C in your routine at the start of the day to brighten your skin and boost collagen.
SKIN FLOODING
Hydration is vital when it comes to taking care of your skin, which is why the new method of locking in moisture is so popular this year, especially in colder climates. Skin flooding is where you apply lightweight layers of hydrating products such as moisturiser and hyaluronic acid to the skin to ensure high hydration levels, leading to happy and healthy skin.
If you want to try skin flooding, follow these few steps to see the best results:
Using makeup products infused with skincare allows your skin concerns to be constantly treated throughout the day, even when you are wearing a full face of makeup.
The advantages of wearing makeup with designated skincare ingredients are:
If you struggle with dry skin, try opting for a foundation, tinted moisturiser or concealer with hyaluronic acid added. You could also try mixing a drop of hyaluronic acid into your foundation on the back of your hand before applying.
A spokesperson from Ethos Aesthetics and Wellness said: “The world of skincare can be complicated and daunting, and with a constant cycle of new products and trends taking over social media, it can be tricky to know who to listen to, which products to use and how to use them.
“This expert advice gives the perfect insight into the hottest trends to put under your belt in the hopes your skin will glow, stay healthy and look fabulous in 2024.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Sbahle Mpisane talks beauty secrets and going under the knife
Here are Thembi Seete’s top tips for keeping your youthful glow
South African model hits the runway at New York Fashion Week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos