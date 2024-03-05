If you are on any social media platform, you will have no doubt caught the many celebrities who have been snapping pics at live Formula 1 races. This has created a buzz for non-fans who are looking to be part of the fanfare and glamour.
But which ones should you go see? Best Betting was curious to see which tracks were the most impressive and put together a list of the best ones to attend.
They created a points system by looking at venue capacity, daily average attendance, total number of turns, distance of race, percentage of races won from outside pole position, lap record, maximum speed and percentage of the race spent at full throttle.
A variety of records and car performance statistics were obtained from racefans.net and the F1 track website. A score out of 10 was calculated for each circuit based on the factors above, using the PERCENTRANK formula.
Top 5 Formula 1 tracks to add to your bucket list
From Jeddah to Monza, we look at the top tracks to visit and what you can do while in the different areas
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
5. SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, BELGIUM
Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images
With a 7.75 score, the course is famed for being the longest in F1 at 7km long. Affectionately known as Spa, the race course has several straights where drivers can accelerate up to 330km/h. The course is loved for its location nestled in dense forests and rolling hills that are an attraction of their own in the summer months.
What to do in the area: offering several rivers and waterfalls, watersport lovers can enjoy kayaking in the Anderres area where Spa is located. Try the Ourthe route that goes through the scenic town of La Roche-en-Ardenne and its castles.
4. JEDDAH STREET CIRCUIT, SAUDI ARABIA
Image: Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Making a big impression on the world in 2021, the circuit wows fans with its location near the Red Sea. It gets its name for featuring street track turns along the way. If you want a course that's going to challenge the drivers, then this coastal circuit is not one to miss.
What to do in the area: as one of the largest amusement parks in Saudi, Attalah Happy Land Park is loved for its wide range of amusements on offer. While there are several rides and gaming, you can also try your hand at rock climbing and ice skating. It also features a 6D theatre and a colourful musical fountain.
3. CIRCUIT SILVERSTONE, UK
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Silverstone is a high-speed circuit that holds a rich history as a former World War 2 airfield.
It's now home to more history, like Ferrari's first win in 1951 or hosting the first five Formula 1 events. With a score of 8.51 and holding the highest daily attendance with 160,000 patrons, it's no wonder Silverstone has become a firm fan favourite.
What to do in the area: still rich in World War 2 history, Silverstone has a number of amenities that pay homage to that period. One way of sinking your teeth in is to visit Tanks A Lot, where you can interact with armoury, including the giant tanks guests are permitted to drive.
2. IMOLA CIRCUIT, ITALY
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images
Tied as one of the circuits that will give you the highest speeds (350km/h), Imola is one of the few that runs anticlockwise, a fun fact that makes a visit to this circuit unique. Historically, the circuit has been seen by some as boring, though it pushes drivers to master high-speed driving. It even earned a stamp of approval from Lewis Hamilton himself, who said: “I don’t know why the new guys can’t build a track like this. It’s just a classic and it has the history, which helps, and I would say location. It’s in one of the most beautiful places here in Italy.”
What to do in the area: take it easy at the Saturday Street Market which boasts several vendors who offer the best in local food and fashion. You can finally drop the cobblestones and faux terraces of Montecasino for the real deal when visiting this region.
1. MONZA CIRCUIT, ITALY
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
When a circuit is nicknamed “The Temple of Speed” you can expect thrilling Formula 1 experiences. Clocking in at 350km/h with Imola, Monza stands out for having the highest number of turns at full throttle, which played a big part in its overall score being well over 9.5 out of 10.
Home to the Ferrari team, the circuit includes a famed chicane. which provides a suspenseful first lap for those watching to see whether racers come to grief or perform unbelievable passes.
What to do in the area: for something less high-octane, The Royal Villa is a great attraction to start with. It is surrounded by a giant park with several villas that offer differing amenities. The rose garden is usually a crowd puller in May during their spring season, so make a note on your calendar.
