See the top makeup mistakes that add 10 years to your face

Makeup artist Wayne Goss, who boasts more than 4-million YouTube followers, discusses three common makeup mistakes that could add years to your face.
Goss, who also runs the cosmetics site Wayne Goss and launched his First Edition Collection brushes last year that had an instant sell-out, said most people use makeup to improve how they look and cover up wrinkles.
However, he said “some mistakes from the makeup we’re wearing could actually be doing the opposite effect, and could potentially add not only one or two but up to 10 years to your face.”
Here are three pointers on what he believes will help keep your face looking younger.
Image: 123RF/vagengeym
Image: Supplled
AVOID METALLIC EYESHADOW
Avoid metallic eyeshadows and instead opt for a matte. Matte generally works best as it doesn’t draw attention to wrinkled areas and creases.
Powder is also easier to apply over creams, especially as it is easier to blend with a good quality brush. Never blend eyeshadow with your finger. Good quality brushes are made with the intention to blend well on hooded eyelids and fine lines.
TYPE OF CONCEALER
Generally speaking, people may go too light around the eyes with their concealer, which can add years to your face, so it's important to get the colour that suits your skin tone.
Cream concealer is always recommended rather than liquids. Apply some on the inner corner of your eye as that’s the one part of the eye that doesn’t crease.
ALWAYS HYDRATE AND USE PRIMER
As we get older, our skin will naturally become drier, which is why hydrating ingredients are so important. Look for makeup with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid when you’re on your next makeup and skincare shopping haul to ensure your products are keeping your skin hydrated.
Before you start applying anything to your face, ensure you’ve applied a heavy moisturiser to ensure your skin stays hydrated.
Use a good primer before you start applying your makeup to ensure it acts as a barrier between your skin and your makeup to help the makeup stay in the right places all day, rather than only in the fine lines.
