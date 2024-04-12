The 10 most confusing movies and where to find them
Need something to watch as chilly weather keeps us indoors?
12 April 2024 - 10:23
From convoluted plots to ambiguous endings and unconventional storytelling techniques, some movies seem tailor-made to leave you scratching your head. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.