A new finding from beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha reveals online searches for “glowing skin” have exploded by 178% globally in the past seven days. TikTok has seen 9,000 posts with the hashtag #cleangirl and 61-million views from users in the UK in the past 30 days.
With people often tapping into the trend with glowing, fresh skin and glossy lips, followers are focused on achieving the perfect skin.
Having glowing skin is all about getting it to its healthiest state. Health takes time, so being diligent with your skincare routine is important. Every person’s skincare routine is different, so researching what best suits your skin is the best way to achieve the “glass skin” look.
Look into including a double cleanser, essence, retinol, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen in your skin routine.
From papayas to avos, forget bleaching and try these foods for glowing skin
You are what you eat
Image: 123RF/iliamarchenko
A new finding from beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha reveals online searches for “glowing skin” have exploded by 178% globally in the past seven days. TikTok has seen 9,000 posts with the hashtag #cleangirl and 61-million views from users in the UK in the past 30 days.
With people often tapping into the trend with glowing, fresh skin and glossy lips, followers are focused on achieving the perfect skin.
Having glowing skin is all about getting it to its healthiest state. Health takes time, so being diligent with your skincare routine is important. Every person’s skincare routine is different, so researching what best suits your skin is the best way to achieve the “glass skin” look.
Look into including a double cleanser, essence, retinol, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen in your skin routine.
The delicious benefits of prickly pear oils
If you are on a budget, there are tips for achieving the glass skin look naturally without breaking the bank:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Zendaya, Austin Butler, the KarJenners and more share diets for healthy skin
5 skincare oils you need in your routine this winter
See the top makeup mistakes that add 10 years to your face
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos