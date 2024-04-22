The search for the perfect skincare regime often leads us to explore a plethora of ingredients promising radiant, healthy skin. This winter, as the chill sets in and our skin calls for extra care, the spotlight is on powerhouse elements that are not only trending but are also backed by science for their rejuvenating effects.
“The key to surviving winter skin — redness, dryness, flakiness, irritation, itching and overall sensitivity — is to incorporate ingredients to help nourish, hydrate and protect the skin,” said marketing manager for Vitaderm, Ruan Winter.
Among the most sought-after are vitamin E, vitamin A, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. Each offers unique benefits to combat the harsh effects of the season.
5 must-have ingredients in your beauty regime
Powerhouse elements to include in your winter skincare routine
Image: GETTY IMAGES
The search for the perfect skincare regime often leads us to explore a plethora of ingredients promising radiant, healthy skin. This winter, as the chill sets in and our skin calls for extra care, the spotlight is on powerhouse elements that are not only trending but are also backed by science for their rejuvenating effects.
“The key to surviving winter skin — redness, dryness, flakiness, irritation, itching and overall sensitivity — is to incorporate ingredients to help nourish, hydrate and protect the skin,” said marketing manager for Vitaderm, Ruan Winter.
Among the most sought-after are vitamin E, vitamin A, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. Each offers unique benefits to combat the harsh effects of the season.
VITAMIN E: THE PROTECTIVE SHIELD
Embraced for its potent antioxidant properties, vitamin E emerges as a winter skincare hero. Its ability to neutralise free radical damage helps shield our skin from factors such as pollution, sun damage and certain foods. Plus, it assists in protecting skin from environmental aggressors such as harsh winds and indoor heating which can strip away moisture and lead to dullness. It aids in strengthening the skin barrier, reducing water and promoting a supple, nourished complexion, perfect for combating the dryness that often accompanies winter.
VITAMIN A: THE AGE DEFYING ELIXIR
For more youthful, glowing skin, vitamin A, specially in the form of retinol, remains an unbeatable ally. Renowned for its cell turnover prowess, retinol helps to diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone. In winter, when our skin's renewal process can slow down due to the colder, drier air, incorporating vitamin A into routines can revitalise and rejuvenate.
CERAMIDES: THE MOISTURE LOCKERS
In the battle against winter dryness, ceramides come out on top as the ultimate moisture saviours. These lipid molecules are naturally found in the skin, forming a protective layer to prevent moisture loss. When temperatures drop and our skin's barrier weakens, ceramides step in to replenish and restore, leaving the skin soft, smooth and hydrated.
HYALURONIC ACID: THE HYDRATION MAGNET
Hyaluronic acid, or HA, has long been celebrated for its exceptional ability to attract and retain moisture. In the winter months, when dry indoor heat can leave our skin parched, HA becomes a coveted ingredient. By drawing in moisture from the environment and deeper layers of the skin, it plumps up fine lines and restores a healthy, dewy complexion.
VITAMIN C: THE BRIGHTENING BOOSTER
The brightening powerhouse vitamin C not only helps to fend off environmental stressors but also works wonders in combating dullness and uneven skin tone. As the colder months can leave our complexion looking lacklustre, vitamin C swoops in to restore radiance and luminosity.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Zendaya, Austin Butler, the KarJenners and more share diets for healthy skin
From papayas to avos, forget bleaching and try these foods for glowing skin
Six steps to help you get flawless skin like Ariana Grande
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos