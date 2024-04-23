Gina Shmukler: Greece has soul but Mozambique makes her heart sing

I play the role of Donna in Mamma Mia! Donna is the mother of the bride, and hard-shelled in some ways. She fell pregnant at a time when, as she says, “she couldn't go home an unmarried mom”. So she built a life and a home for herself and her daughter on an island in Greece.

I have been to Greece, twice. Once was for my best friend's wedding — it was on the island of Hydra — and then to do Jesus Christ Superstar in Athens. I think Greece is soul and history in one, delicious food and beautiful sea.

I like getting away but I am very particular about where I stay. And I don’t love doing a million touristy things.

Three words that describe my travel personality: “Must be better than home!” (OK, that's five words)

The thing I remember most about my childhood holidays is going to Muizenberg every year, driving through the boiling Karoo in a yellow Valiant with no aircon and no iPad. Just books.