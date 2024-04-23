Celeb travels
Gina Shmukler: Greece has soul but Mozambique makes her heart sing
The ‘Mamma Mia!’ star has been to a Greek-island wedding in real life, but her favourite idyllic getaway is much closer to home
I play the role of Donna in Mamma Mia! Donna is the mother of the bride, and hard-shelled in some ways. She fell pregnant at a time when, as she says, “she couldn't go home an unmarried mom”. So she built a life and a home for herself and her daughter on an island in Greece.
I have been to Greece, twice. Once was for my best friend's wedding — it was on the island of Hydra — and then to do Jesus Christ Superstar in Athens. I think Greece is soul and history in one, delicious food and beautiful sea.
I like getting away but I am very particular about where I stay. And I don’t love doing a million touristy things.
Three words that describe my travel personality: “Must be better than home!” (OK, that's five words)
The thing I remember most about my childhood holidays is going to Muizenberg every year, driving through the boiling Karoo in a yellow Valiant with no aircon and no iPad. Just books.
My first trip abroad was a Contiki Tour of Europe. I was 20 and travelling with my best friend. I remember eating McDonald's, it was all we could afford!
My best and worst travel experiences both happened in Tofo, Mozambique. We arrived at a mothballed hotel to find we were the only guests there and the dining room and bar were closed. I thought we could be murdered in our sleep and no-one would know. We looked for alternative accommodation. Holiday time is too precious to be miserable or compromising. My best was that we found a total gem in Kumba Lodge. We have been back since and look forward to going again. It is paradise on every level. My best place for a holiday.
The one thing I always make sure of on holiday is that there is no old thatch.
When travelling, I am a sucker for the local cuisine.
I love a solo timeout. A good place for that is Rosemary Hills — quiet and an easy 60 minutes from Joburg,
I have a few bucket-list destinations: Italy, Thailand, Morocco ... and I would like to go back to Mexico.
My perfect holiday involves doing less. No rush, not too many arrangements, no sense of time or needing to be somewhere. Just checking out of life, really.
When I meet South African travellers overseas, I think, “We are an extremely friendly nation!”
• Catch Shmukler in Mamma Mia! at Joburg’s Montecasino Teatro on now until May 26. Tickets can be purchased here.