Once upon a time, Instagram was the holy grail of keeping up with fashion's elite names. However, the trend tides have changed. It seems TikTok's quirky clips are dominating the war of the fad meccas one viral video at a time.
Tech experts at Repocket found that TikTok is dominated by 60% of Gen Z users, and while many might catch-up with the latest dub or dance crazes, it also became a conduit for young users to engage fashion content in multiple forms, turning it into their go-to digital marketplace. Jason Adler, a software engineer at Repocket, discussed the surprising reasons.
Instagram is so last season, here’s why Gen Z is all about TikTok fashion
Expert shares how the young app has garnered a new and loyal fashion crowd over the years
Image: REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo
Once upon a time, Instagram was the holy grail of keeping up with fashion's elite names. However, the trend tides have changed. It seems TikTok's quirky clips are dominating the war of the fad meccas one viral video at a time.
Tech experts at Repocket found that TikTok is dominated by 60% of Gen Z users, and while many might catch-up with the latest dub or dance crazes, it also became a conduit for young users to engage fashion content in multiple forms, turning it into their go-to digital marketplace. Jason Adler, a software engineer at Repocket, discussed the surprising reasons.
ALGORITHM MAGIC
TikTok's algorithm is designed to recognise and promote authentic content. Fashion content that is relatable and original tends to gain more traction. TikTok's algorithm focuses on the user's interests and engagement patterns. If you are repeatedly watching and engaging with fashion-related content, the algorithm will feed you more of the same. It's a symbiotic relationship; the more you consume, engage and produce fashion content, the more TikTok’s algorithm will fuel your fashion inspiration. The hashtag #TikTokFashion, boasting 9.5-billion views, exemplifies the platform's vast influence on trends and styles.
ERA OF SUSTAINABILITY
TikTok has become a hub for this movement, with users sharing their thrift store hauls, upcycling tips and sustainable brand recommendations. This shift is not just about style; it's a statement of values. Sixty-two percent of Generation Z prefers to buy from sustainable brands and TikTok is key for discovering and promoting these alternatives.
IT'S A VIBE THING
The collaborative nature of TikTok, where hashtag challenges and duets are commonplace, creates a thriving fashion community. It dilutes the boundary between creators and viewers, making everyone a potential trendsetter. On TikTok, fashion enthusiasts don’t follow trends; they create them, setting a stage where fashion is a collaborative, inclusive and creative process.
HYPER-SPEED TRANSMISSION OF TRENDS
Fashion trends arise and fade away rapidly on TikTok. But why?
TikTok's content is bite-sized and highly digestible. A trend can originate from anywhere, and since the content is easily shareable, it spreads rapidly. TikTok’s format of short videos makes it easier for trends to spread and for users to consume and replicate them. This contributes to the hyper-speed transmission of styles and trends across the platform.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
WATCH | Thebe Magugu’s latest campaign debuts in British Vogue featuring Thuli Madonsela
From self-care to hydration, see how Gen Z prioritises skincare
From wigs to plaits: Behind the seams of ‘Blood and Water’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos