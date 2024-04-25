Lifestyle

Her name is Mbali Nhlapo, and she has 3 tips to keep your house squeaky clean

We speak to Mbali Nhlapo on her success and tips for young homemakers

25 April 2024 - 08:00
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mbali Nhlapo (left) with Metropolitan's Provincial General Manager, Queen Malobane.
Mbali Nhlapo (left) with Metropolitan's Provincial General Manager, Queen Malobane.
Image: Supplied

 

Her name is Mbali Nhlapo and she is SA's leading housekeeper. At least that is according to the thousands of fans she has amassed on TikTok with her quirky tips on how to keep homes clean as a whistle.

Thanks to her son urging her to try the platform, Nhlapo now has more than 6-million views and local fans galore.. She recently collaborated with Metropolitan to host a number of local housekeepers who for a chance got to sit back, relax, and enjoy a high tea without the dish-washing that inevitably follows.

“We want to honour them,” said Nhlapo, “We want them to understand that they are important and celebrated.”

With close to three years since her social media got fans cleaning and scrubbing to domestic bliss, Nhlapo has become the go-to person for many South Africans who shared that her videos have got them out of sticky stains and impossible household maladies.

“When I go to the mall, they immediately run to me with excitement,” she said, enjoying the enthusiasm she has encountered from her fans.

With many young folk looking to start their own homes but without her skills, Nhlapo shares these tips:

  1. Declutter: whether you are spring-cleaning or keeping your home fresh, the first thing to do is to make sure you have things in the right place.
  2. Demarcation: find a home for everything that you own. Don’t just leave clothes on couches and chairs because they end up becoming your new closet. That way you have a structure of always knowing where everything belongs.
  3. No more boxes: Avoid having boxes in your home because they can bring cockroaches into your space.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Holiday spring cleaning tips for beginners

Don't let mishaps ruin your holiday. Here are expert tips on how to keep your home spotless.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Decluttering guru Marie Kondo gets flak for selling 'clutter' online

The star of Netflix's 'Tidying Up with Marie Kondo', who has made a career out of encouraging people to declutter their homes, is now effectively ...
Lifestyle
4 years ago

Give your garden some much-needed TLC with these three easy tips

As season change slowly creeps in, see how you can keep your garden in tip-top shape.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Instagram is so last season, here’s why Gen Z is all about TikTok fashion Lifestyle
  2. Gina Shmukler: Greece has soul but Mozambique makes her heart sing Lifestyle
  3. Why your New Year’s resolutions flopped and how to reboot them Lifestyle
  4. South African butts rated biggest in the world Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | ‘Mamma Mia!’ an enchanting story of love, laughter and friendship Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...