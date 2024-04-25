Her name is Mbali Nhlapo, and she has 3 tips to keep your house squeaky clean

Her name is Mbali Nhlapo and she is SA's leading housekeeper. At least that is according to the thousands of fans she has amassed on TikTok with her quirky tips on how to keep homes clean as a whistle.
Thanks to her son urging her to try the platform, Nhlapo now has more than 6-million views and local fans galore.. She recently collaborated with Metropolitan to host a number of local housekeepers who for a chance got to sit back, relax, and enjoy a high tea without the dish-washing that inevitably follows.
“We want to honour them,” said Nhlapo, “We want them to understand that they are important and celebrated.”
With close to three years since her social media got fans cleaning and scrubbing to domestic bliss, Nhlapo has become the go-to person for many South Africans who shared that her videos have got them out of sticky stains and impossible household maladies.
“When I go to the mall, they immediately run to me with excitement,” she said, enjoying the enthusiasm she has encountered from her fans.
With many young folk looking to start their own homes but without her skills, Nhlapo shares these tips:
- Declutter: whether you are spring-cleaning or keeping your home fresh, the first thing to do is to make sure you have things in the right place.
- Demarcation: find a home for everything that you own. Don’t just leave clothes on couches and chairs because they end up becoming your new closet. That way you have a structure of always knowing where everything belongs.
- No more boxes: Avoid having boxes in your home because they can bring cockroaches into your space.
Image: Supplied
