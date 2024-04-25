CHEF’S NOTE:
When preparing baked goods humidity plays a role in the product you are baking. You may need to use more milk on the highveld than the coast.
CINNAMON SAUCE:
In a saucepan, combine sugar, corn flour, cinnamon and water. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for five to 10 minutes until the sauce becomes clear rather than cloudy. Remove from heat and allow it to cool.
After the dough has risen, transfer it onto a lightly floured countertop. Roll it out to a thickness of 2cm, with dimensions of 35cm by 20cm, and shape it into a cylinder.
Using either string or, amusingly, dental floss, slice the cylinder into disks measuring 5cm each. Grease a cake tin lightly with butter and arrange the dough pieces inside, allowing them to rise for a second time, about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 165°C then brush the dough with a mixture of egg and milk. Bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown. Use a skewer as a cake tester. Insert it into the centre of the brioche, it should come out clean, then your brioche is cooked.
CHEF’S NOTE: Each oven has different temperature settings, so after 35 minutes check your brioche using the skewer.
FILLING:
While the brioche is baking in the oven, whip cream in a large bowl until soft peaks form. Incorporate the softened mascarpone, icing sugar and vanilla essence, whisking until stiff peaks form. In a bowl, crush the raspberries with a fork. Then gently fold in the crushed raspberries and half of the cinnamon sauce to create beautiful swirls and set the mixture aside.
To finish, once the brioche has cooled, slice it into three layers. Spread one-third of the cream filling onto each layer, stacking them up, and finishing with the top layer. Garnish with raspberries and chocolate, then drizzle with cinnamon sauce.
SA’s top taste master gives us a brioche cake to die for
Taste Master’s chef Zakhele Ndlozi has a recipe for those with a sweet tooth
Image: Supplied
Whether it’s a ladies’ cocktail lunch, Valentine’s dinner or canapé’s paired with wine, Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom’s new executive chef Zakhele Ndlozi has the heat under control in the kitchen.
Though Ndlozi began his official journey in hospitality after high school, studying hospitality management at Central Johannesburg College and food preparation and culinary arts at Capsicum Culinary Studio, it was his mother, Sibongile, who inspired him from a young age.
“I remember eating plain cooked rice, which was the first dish she would cook before the others were ready. I still enjoy a bowl of plain rice to this day — the building block of a delicious meal,” he said.
Growing up between Alberton and Soweto, Ndlozi cherishes the memory of the smell of freshly baked banana loaf permeating the home while watching TV with friends.
Today, the former contestant of The Taste Master SA season 3 has risen through the ranks at Sun International after starting as a chef de partie 2016 at The Maslow in Sandton and as a specialist Asian chef working at Time Square Casino in Pretoria a year later. Some of his career highlights include personally preparing sushi for celebrity chef Siba Mtongana, who now has her restaurant at The Table Bay, and TV presenter Bonang Matheba.
Showing a little love, he shares his no-fail raspberry brioche recipe.
RASPBERRY CINNAMON BRIOCHE CAKE
Prep: 1 hr
Proofing: 2 hrs
Cooking: 30 min
Servings: 10 slices
Image: Supplied
INGREDIENTS:
DOUGH:
300g Flour
4g Yeast
1g Salt
40g Castor sugar
15g Milk powder
150ml Milk
100g Butter (room temperature)
3 Egg yolks
FINISHING BEFORE OVEN:
1 Egg
2 Tsp milk
FILLING:
200g Fresh Raspberries (crushed)
250g Mascarpone (room temperature)
50g Icing sugar
5g Vanilla essence
350ml Thick cream
80g White chocolate (chopped)
CINNAMON SAUCE:
5g Cinnamon
5g Corn starch
50g Sugar
200g Water
GARNISH:
50g Fresh raspberries
White chocolate
DOUGH:
To activate the yeast, combine the castor sugar and lukewarm milk in a bowl and leave aside for a few minutes. When the top becomes frothy, incorporate the beaten egg yolks into the mixture.
In the mixer, add flour, milk powder and salt, then add the wet ingredients and mix for 10 minutes until a very wet soft dough forms. Then mix in the melted butter in intervals until completely combined, about eight minutes. Transfer the dough to a buttered bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and let it rise in a warm location until it has doubled in size, about 45 minutes.
RECIPE | Matapa and prawns to get you in the mood for the holidays
To download the menu visit www.suninternational.com/sibaya
