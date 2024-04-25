Lifestyle

CELEB COCKTAILS

What would an Ami Faku cocktail taste like? Try this recipe to find out

New Bombay Sapphire collaboration unites forces with local artists to create the perfect set of cocktails

25 April 2024 - 15:41 By compiled by thango ntwasa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Award-winning muso Ami Faku takes on an apple crumble cocktail.
Award-winning muso Ami Faku takes on an apple crumble cocktail.
Image: Bassline Live

Bombay Sapphire introduces its new “Saw This, Made This” campaign, a collaboration between five artists and five expert mixologists. This innovative series, launched on April 6, invites viewers on a journey through the vibrant essence of summer, showcasing the diverse landscapes and elements of South Africa.

Each episode offers a unique blend of art and mixology, inspiring creativity through an everyday lens. The series focuses on stimulating all five senses — sound, sight, touch, taste and smell, offering a multisensory experience. As artists draw inspiration from the breathtaking scenery, mixologists craft cocktails that reflect the spirit of the season. This includes award-winning musician Ami Faku.

THE VINYL (SOUND)

A harmonious collaboration sees Johannesburg’s cocktail connoisseur Dumisani Ndlovu team up with singer-songwriter Ami. Delve into the intersection of music and mixology as they reveal the inspiration behind their respective art forms, urging audiences to tap into their own creative potential.

Meeting up in a record store, they share more about what summer sounds inspire them and their journeys in their respective careers. Using classic vinyl records as their canvas, Ami talks about her song Into Ingawe and gives it a soul-stirring performance while Dumisani draws on the surrounding summer music to create his delicious apple crumble-inspired martini twist, The Vinyl — a combination of bitter and sweet. Ami and Dumisani toast to everyday inspiration, the sounds that stir creativity and the satisfaction of a successful day.

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Bombay Sapphire
  • 25ml Martini Bianco
  • 15ml apple crumble syrup/or any floral syrup
  • 3 dashes orange bitters/or your favourite bitters 
  • Activated charcoal/or black food colouring 
  • *Apple crumble syrup: Add 100g of apple crumble tea to 1 litre of boiling water. Add 2kg of sugar to this mixture and leave to simmer, then strain out the syrup into a container. 

 Method: 

  • Fill your cocktail shaker with cubed ice. 
  • Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake vigorously until the tin is frosted. 
  • Using a hawthorn strainer, strain the ingredients into your chilled Riedel sour bar (glass) or a premium coupe glass.
  • This cocktail is ideally served without ice.

 Garnish: 

  • Garnish with dehydrated orange or lime. 
Ami Faku and Dumisani Ndlovu's The Vinyl cocktail.
Ami Faku and Dumisani Ndlovu's The Vinyl cocktail.
Image: Supplied

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Is caffeine-free the new alcohol-free?

From alternatives to get a morning jolt of energy, to beverages that eliminate caffeine altogether, the pursuit of wellness is increasingly ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Enthralling and theatrical: Cape Town’s new restaurant Nikkei hits high notes

Lima meets Tokyo at Nikkei, Cape Town’s delightful new restaurant.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

We’ve got 5 delicious cocktail recipes, here’s what your fave says about you

See how your preferred tipple defines your personality.
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Her name is Mbali Nhlapo, and she has 3 tips to keep your house squeaky clean Lifestyle
  2. Five flavours to help you spice up your kitchen this winter Lifestyle
  3. Instagram is so last season, here’s why Gen Z is all about TikTok fashion Lifestyle
  4. Celeb cocktails | What would an Ami Faku cocktail taste like? Try this recipe ... Lifestyle
  5. Five reasons to get excited about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display