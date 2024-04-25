What would an Ami Faku cocktail taste like? Try this recipe to find out

Bombay Sapphire introduces its new “Saw This, Made This” campaign, a collaboration between five artists and five expert mixologists. This innovative series, launched on April 6, invites viewers on a journey through the vibrant essence of summer, showcasing the diverse landscapes and elements of South Africa.
Each episode offers a unique blend of art and mixology, inspiring creativity through an everyday lens. The series focuses on stimulating all five senses — sound, sight, touch, taste and smell, offering a multisensory experience. As artists draw inspiration from the breathtaking scenery, mixologists craft cocktails that reflect the spirit of the season. This includes award-winning musician Ami Faku.
THE VINYL (SOUND)
A harmonious collaboration sees Johannesburg’s cocktail connoisseur Dumisani Ndlovu team up with singer-songwriter Ami. Delve into the intersection of music and mixology as they reveal the inspiration behind their respective art forms, urging audiences to tap into their own creative potential.
Meeting up in a record store, they share more about what summer sounds inspire them and their journeys in their respective careers. Using classic vinyl records as their canvas, Ami talks about her song Into Ingawe and gives it a soul-stirring performance while Dumisani draws on the surrounding summer music to create his delicious apple crumble-inspired martini twist, The Vinyl — a combination of bitter and sweet. Ami and Dumisani toast to everyday inspiration, the sounds that stir creativity and the satisfaction of a successful day.
Ingredients:
Method:
Garnish:
Image: Supplied
