I met chef Katsuhiko Miyamoto 30 years ago when he arrived in South Africa from Matsusaka, Japan, with a desire to share the cuisine of his country when sushi wasn’t even a food concept on local menus and palates at the time.
With his cheffing and teaching skills he has taught many about the delights of sushi and other Asian delicacies. He was the catalyst of this culinary revolution in South Africa.
Working hand in hand with chef David Higgs, Miyamoto has introduced a menu transformation at Zioux restaurant in Sandton called “Roaring Asian” which will showcase a delectable array of popular Asian culinary delights, from his sumptuous sushi to crispy temperas, delicate dim sum and sizzling main courses from the wood-fired grill.
For those seeking a light touch of Asia, the menu offers refreshing salads, vibrant poke bowls and a selection of Asian snacks.
With the master in the kitchen at Zioux, Miyamoto has become a culinary patriarch to the team with his nurturing guidance and ensures every dining experience offers authentic flavours to delight the palate.
To honour the new Roaring Asian theme, Zioux has undergone a décor revamp with a combo of African art nouveau and a vibrant Asian theme with a newly expanded deck.
From Thursday to Saturdays patrons can enjoy the sounds of resident DJs, a graceful transition from Asian culinary indulgences to the nuanced charm of an evening enveloped in understated sophistication, and as they describe it, “untamed freedom”.
Asian cuisine expert joins Zioux restaurant
Chef Katsuhiko Miyamoto will bring culinary delights to the popular eatery
Image: Supplied
I met chef Katsuhiko Miyamoto 30 years ago when he arrived in South Africa from Matsusaka, Japan, with a desire to share the cuisine of his country when sushi wasn’t even a food concept on local menus and palates at the time.
With his cheffing and teaching skills he has taught many about the delights of sushi and other Asian delicacies. He was the catalyst of this culinary revolution in South Africa.
Working hand in hand with chef David Higgs, Miyamoto has introduced a menu transformation at Zioux restaurant in Sandton called “Roaring Asian” which will showcase a delectable array of popular Asian culinary delights, from his sumptuous sushi to crispy temperas, delicate dim sum and sizzling main courses from the wood-fired grill.
For those seeking a light touch of Asia, the menu offers refreshing salads, vibrant poke bowls and a selection of Asian snacks.
With the master in the kitchen at Zioux, Miyamoto has become a culinary patriarch to the team with his nurturing guidance and ensures every dining experience offers authentic flavours to delight the palate.
To honour the new Roaring Asian theme, Zioux has undergone a décor revamp with a combo of African art nouveau and a vibrant Asian theme with a newly expanded deck.
From Thursday to Saturdays patrons can enjoy the sounds of resident DJs, a graceful transition from Asian culinary indulgences to the nuanced charm of an evening enveloped in understated sophistication, and as they describe it, “untamed freedom”.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Some like it hot: fire up your senses with all things chilli
Cut-price dining at Luke Dale Roberts’ restaurants in Joburg
SA's most loved delicacy — chicken feet — to be exported to 'high demand' China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos