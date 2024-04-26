Lifestyle

Asian cuisine expert joins Zioux restaurant

Chef Katsuhiko Miyamoto will bring culinary delights to the popular eatery

26 April 2024 - 08:00
Hilary Biller Columnist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chefs David Higgs and Katsuhiko Miyamoto of the popular restaurant Zioux in Sandton.
Chefs David Higgs and Katsuhiko Miyamoto of the popular restaurant Zioux in Sandton.
Image: Supplied

I met chef Katsuhiko Miyamoto 30 years ago when he arrived in South Africa from Matsusaka, Japan, with a desire to share the cuisine of his country when sushi wasn’t even a food concept on local menus and palates at the time.

With his cheffing and teaching skills he has taught many about the delights of sushi and other Asian delicacies. He was the catalyst of this culinary revolution in South Africa.

Working hand in hand with chef David Higgs, Miyamoto has introduced a menu transformation at Zioux restaurant in Sandton called “Roaring Asian” which will showcase a delectable array of popular Asian culinary delights, from his sumptuous sushi to crispy temperas, delicate dim sum and sizzling main courses from the wood-fired grill.

For those seeking a light touch of Asia, the menu offers refreshing salads, vibrant poke bowls and a selection of Asian snacks.

With the master in the kitchen at Zioux, Miyamoto has become a culinary patriarch to the team with his nurturing guidance and ensures every dining experience offers authentic flavours to delight the palate.

To honour the new Roaring Asian theme, Zioux has undergone a décor revamp with a combo of African art nouveau and a vibrant Asian theme with a newly expanded deck.

From Thursday to Saturdays patrons can enjoy the sounds of resident DJs, a graceful transition from Asian culinary indulgences to the nuanced charm of an evening enveloped in understated sophistication, and as they describe it, “untamed freedom”.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Some like it hot: fire up your senses with all things chilli

Nothing like a bit of heat to spice up a relationship. Hilary Biller tells us everything we need to know about this fiesty favourite
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Cut-price dining at Luke Dale Roberts’ restaurants in Joburg

Taste the culinary wizard’s superb food at a fraction of the normal price
Lifestyle
1 month ago

SA's most loved delicacy — chicken feet — to be exported to 'high demand' China

Wesgro says the strong demand in China for chicken feet and expanding export opportunities in various markets "signify the South African poultry ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Her name is Mbali Nhlapo, and she has 3 tips to keep your house squeaky clean Lifestyle
  2. Instagram is so last season, here’s why Gen Z is all about TikTok fashion Lifestyle
  3. Five reasons to get excited about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series Lifestyle
  4. Celeb cocktails | What would an Ami Faku cocktail taste like? Try this recipe ... Lifestyle
  5. Five flavours to help you spice up your kitchen this winter Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to remain focused for title run-in