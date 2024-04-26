Nomzamo, Rich Mnisi, Musa: Apple salutes Freedom Day with top stars

As South Africa celebrates 30 years of freedom this year, Apple Music will mark the occasion by paying homage to the excellence and resilience of South Africa’s people with its 30 Years Of Freedom campaign.
Noting how music played a vital role in South Africa’s liberation, the campaign shines a light on the songs and albums that have been the ultimate soundtrack to freedom.
Apple Music tapped South African stars to curate a selection of songs they feel have defined the past 30 years of freedom, including actress Nomzamo Mbatha, soccer sensation Benni McCarthy and celebrated designer Rich Mnisi, among others.
“These songs are deeply nostalgic for me. I think of a time when it would be a Saturday morning and my father would be making breakfast, so the kitchen would be filled with the aroma of eggs, bacon and toast. While the living room is fuming with Mr Min furniture spray. By the time both tasks are done there's the freshest breeze meandering through the house. It also reminds me of December summer days, of gqom hitting the speakers, where I’m grateful for the chance to live in a new renaissance of this country. They remind me South Africa has and will always create music that unifies and solidifies lifetime memories,” said Mbatha.
See the 30 Years of Freedom Playlists here:
- Nomzamo Mbatha 30 Years of Freedom Apple Music Playlist
- Laduma Ngxokolo 30 Years of Freedom Apple Music Playlist
- Arno Carstens 30 Years of Freedom Apple Music Playlist
- Musa Keys 30 Years of Freedom Apple Music Playlist
- Benni McCarthy 30 Years of Freedom Apple Music Playlist
- Melanie Bala 30 Years of Freedom Apple Music Playlist
- Rich Mnisi 30 Years of Freedom Apple Music Playlist
- PJ Powers 30 Years of Freedom Apple Music Playlist
- Gregory Maqoma 30 Years of Freedom Apple Music Playlist
- Brenda Mthambo 30 Years of Freedom Apple Music Playlist
- Sylvester Chauke 30 Years of Freedom Apple Music Playlist
- Connie Chiume 30 Years of Freedom Apple Music Playlist
Image: Supplied
