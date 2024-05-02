Lifestyle

CELEB COCKTAILS

RECIPE | How Bombay gin is bringing beach vibes into the winter

Yay Abe and Roxanne Rock join forces to create a cocktail that takes us back to the summer

02 May 2024 - 16:10 By STAFF WRITER
The Lighthouse.
Image: Supplied

Renowned Cape Town-based illustrator Yay Abe and Bacardi Brand ambassador Roxanne Rock take centre stage as they explore the vibrant streets of Sea Point and draw inspiration from street art along the Atlantic seaboard to create a beach-inspired cocktail that tantalises the senses.

Overlooking the ocean, Yay Abe and Roxanne talk about what summer in Cape Town means to them and more about the opportunity to stir creativity.

Sharing their personal and creative journeys and anecdotes of the sea and beach, this experience culminates in the inspiration of umbrellas for Yay Abe and the lighthouse for Roxanne, him hand painting to display his signature style on canvas and her describing the colours and shapes of the cocktail she is creating, and why Bombay Sapphire is the perfect canvas. They toast to celebrate inspiration brought to life.

This is Roxanne’s creation, The Lighthouse, based off a Ramos Gin Fizz.

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Bombay Sapphire
  • 25ml freshly squeezed lime juice 
  • 15ml vanilla syrup (SIP Exclusive) 
  • 25ml cellulose 
  • 25ml fresh cream 
  • Topped with pineapple soda (SIP Exclusive) 
  • Garnish with raspberry/pineapple dust (SIP Exclusive)

 Method:

  1. Fill your cocktail shaker with cubed ice. 
  2. Add the first five ingredients to a shaker and shake hard.
  3. Remove the ice and shake again.
  4. Pour into a highball glass at height and allow to sit for a few seconds before pouring in the very chilled pineapple soda.

 Garnish:

  • Top with raspberry or pineapple dust using sugar syrup to paint on the inside and rim of the glass.

