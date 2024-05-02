We love it in salads and use it in our cooking, so why use olive oil in cocktails? Well, for starters, it's delicious. It adds a silky texture and a hint of savoury flavour to your drink, balancing the sweetness that often comes from mixers, juices or fruit. Additionally, olive oil brings light, earthy notes to a cocktail, making it perfect for summer sipping or pairing with Mediterranean-inspired dishes.
Bartenders around the world have embraced olive oil as a cocktail ingredient, creating innovative and delicious drinks that highlight its unique flavour profile. From classic martinis to modern concoctions, olive oil cocktails are taking the cocktail world by storm.
But a word of caution — quality matters when it comes to these drinks. Using a premium extra virgin olive oil such as African Gold Extra Virgin olive oil is essential to achieving the best flavour and texture.
There are several ways to incorporate olive oil in cocktails. One popular method is to combine a liquor such as gin or vodka with oil and let it sit for a few hours. Then, the mixture is placed in the freezer to solidify the fat, which is removed from the final product. This process infuses the spirit with the flavours of the oil, creating a rich and luscious cocktail with a delicious mouthfeel.
Another option is to add a few drops of olive oil directly to your drink. This method adds a subtle, yet distinct, flavour to your cocktail, enhancing its overall taste and aroma.
So, next time you're shaking up a drink, don't forget to reach for the olive oil — it might just become your new favourite cocktail ingredient! If you’re looking for inspiration, try these three cocktails. All feature the local flavours of African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which exhibits a fresh, green fruitiness and pleasantly bitter notes that are beautifully highlighted in these cocktails.
Shake up an olive oil cocktail for mom this Mother's Day
Surprise her with a trendy celebration drink with a drizzle of olive oil
Olive Oil Martini
75ml (5 tbsp) vodka or gin washed* with extra virgin olive oil
15ml dry vermouth
2.5ml (½ tsp) extra virgin olive oil
Lemon Basil Twist
60ml (4 tbsp) gin
20m (4 tsp) fresh lemon juice
15ml (1 tbsp) simple syrup
7.5ml (1½ tsp) extra virgin olive oil
4-5 fresh basil leaves
Olive Oil Jalapeño Margarita
60ml (4 tbsp) tequila
30ml (2 tbsp) triple sec
30ml (2 tbsp) fresh lime juice
15ml (1 tbsp) agave syrup
7.5ml (1½ tsp) extra virgin olive oil
Fresh jalapeño slices
