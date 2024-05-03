Dreaming of enjoying a winter wonderland?
Club Med gives you the ultimate snow experience
With more than 70 years of expertise in crafting all-inclusive mountain holidays, Club Med stands out as the leader. From the peaks of the French, Swiss and Italian Alps to the sweeping vistas of China, North America and Japan, Club Med offers 22 resorts nestled amid snow-capped mountains.
Each one promises exciting activities, catering to the diverse needs and desires of guests. But what exactly is the secret to its success?
It's dedication to crafting active and non-active snow escapes that are tailored to meet the desires of every guest. Whether you're a novice seeking your first ski or snowboarding adventure, a seasoned enthusiast craving exhilarating slopes, or a family or couple yearning for quality time in a cosy, picturesque Alpine setting, Club Med caters to it all!
The superiority of snow holiday offer
At the core of Club Med's supremacy lies its expertise that is grounded on five pillars of excellence — seamless on- or off-ski adventures, top-tier family getaways, holistic wellbeing and exquisite cuisine — all set within a vibrant, welcoming ambience.
An unrivalled experience
Say goodbye to dealing with logistical hassles because on an all-inclusive snow holiday, Club Med will ensure your rented gear and equipment is ready and waiting for you in your locker when you arrive. These are accessible using the convenient key bracelet that also serves as a key to your room.
In addition, guests will also enjoy ski-in/ski-out facilities to and from the ski lifts with their ski pass — also included in the holiday package. Club Med ensures lessons tailored to all levels, thanks to partnerships with schools like ESF which will help guests navigate the slopes.
Wellness and diversity
Elevate your snow holiday with a holistic approach to wellbeing. For the non-skiers, there is much fun to be had in the snow, like an exploratory hike through pine tree-lined forest on snowshoes, a gondola ride to the top of the mountain or a thrilling ride on a snowmobile* down the slopes.
For ultimate relaxation, indulge in rejuvenating pool sessions, luxurious spa treatments*, or invigorating yoga or fitness sessions surrounded by Alpine views. With a variety of activities beyond skiing, every guest will find their perfect balance of adventure and relaxation.
The best family experience
Families are at the heart of Club Med's ethos, promising a holiday filled with joy for all ages. With supervised kids’ clubs at select resorts, children from as young as four can start ski lessons and kids eight and older can try their hand at snowboarding — all in the safety of child-friendly snow gardens. Teens have their own tailored programmes blending education and entertainment.
Parents can unwind knowing their children are taken care of, ensuring smooth transitions between activities and meals. Off the slopes, families can reconnect and share their day’s adventures around a roaring fire with delicious hot chocolate, snacks and exciting board games.
Quality dining
Savour the finest culinary delights from around the world at gourmet restaurants. With more than 200 local specialities on offer, guests will embark on a culinary journey. And it’s all included.
Flexible restaurant hours ensure maximum time on the slopes, while après-ski (after-ski) parties with gourmet snacks, refreshing cocktails and live entertainment add an extra layer of festivity.
Festive atmosphere
Entertainment, warmth and fun underpin the Club Med spirit people have grown to know and love. Experience the magic of vibrant entertainment programmes, including live music and dance parties. Every moment is infused with joy and camaraderie.
Make memories that last a lifetime as you toast to unforgettable adventures amid stunning landscapes.
Whether you're someone looking for an exciting new holiday experience, a family seeking quality time together or a wellness enthusiast craving rejuvenation, Club Med ensures every moment of your holiday is nothing short of extraordinary.
Embark on a journey where amazing experiences, boundless excitement and cherished memories await.
*At an extra cost.
This article was sponsored by Club Med.