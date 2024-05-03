Dreaming of enjoying a winter wonderland?

With more than 70 years of expertise in crafting all-inclusive mountain holidays, Club Med stands out as the leader. From the peaks of the French, Swiss and Italian Alps to the sweeping vistas of China, North America and Japan, Club Med offers 22 resorts nestled amid snow-capped mountains.

Each one promises exciting activities, catering to the diverse needs and desires of guests. But what exactly is the secret to its success?

It's dedication to crafting active and non-active snow escapes that are tailored to meet the desires of every guest. Whether you're a novice seeking your first ski or snowboarding adventure, a seasoned enthusiast craving exhilarating slopes, or a family or couple yearning for quality time in a cosy, picturesque Alpine setting, Club Med caters to it all!

The superiority of snow holiday offer

At the core of Club Med's supremacy lies its expertise that is grounded on five pillars of excellence — seamless on- or off-ski adventures, top-tier family getaways, holistic wellbeing and exquisite cuisine — all set within a vibrant, welcoming ambience.