Inspiring new book salutes Soweto's early entrepreneurial pioneers
'The Journey of the Soweto Entrepreneur since 1905' is a 'must-read for anyone seeking to understand the transformative power of entrepreneurship'
Former student activist, journalist and editor Thami Mazwai launched his inspiring new book in Soweto on Tuesday. Titled The Journey of the Soweto Entrepreneur since 1905, it traces the struggle of early black business pioneers against the harsh laws of apartheid, which forbade them to be entrepreneurs.
Now a researcher on small business, Mazwai is passionate about transformation that eradicates poverty, unemployment and inequality. With The Journey of the Soweto Entrepreneur since 1905, he aims to galvanise young people to emulate the township's early entrepreneurs to conquer the misery of poverty and unemployment in black communities.
Published by Unisa Press, and launched in collaboration with Sanlam, Nozala Trust and Mtiya Dynamics, the book consists of self-standing chapters that trace the evolution of various business sectors in Soweto.
It highlights how the township's first entrepreneurs, such as Thomas Ntlebi, Josiah Sibiya, Mweli Skota and later Connie Ntshona, Richard Maponya, Esther Nyembezi and Ephraim Tshabalala, pursued their entrepreneurial aspirations and braved naked racism, embedded legislation and opposition from the governments of the day, and triumphed.
Their stories serve as a reminder that economic sufficiency also comes from a personal journey that has a multiplier effect for others to benefit as jobs get created, says Mazwai.
“A major objective of the book is to rekindle the spirit of 'Vuka Uzenzele', a spirit that has seen black communities and the individuals in them rise and build their lives and futures despite the oppression or challenges of the day. It is possible for our youth to rise above the challenges of the day and carve themselves into the future.”
'The Journey of the Soweto Entrepreneur' isn't just a book; it's a beacon of possibility, a reminder that even in the darkest of times, the human spirit can soarMeiya Nthoesane, Unisa Press director
Unisa Press director Meiya Nthoesane says: “Our collaboration with Mazwai underscores a commitment to amplifying voices that inspire action and ignite hope.
“The Journey of the Soweto Entrepreneur isn't just a book; it's a beacon of possibility, a reminder that even in the darkest of times, the human spirit can soar. Available now, it's a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the transformative power of entrepreneurship and the indomitable spirit of those who dare to dream.”
After the book's launch, Mazwai will be conducting entrepreneurial workshops. He also plans to donate about 200 copies of The Journey of the Soweto Entrepreneur since 1905 to NGOs dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs.
'The Journey of the Soweto Entrepreneur' can be ordered directly from Unisa Press, email unisa-press@unisa.ac.za. It will be available via Exclusive Books and Takealot from May 4.
This article was sponsored by Unisa Press.