Inspiring new book salutes Soweto's early entrepreneurial pioneers

Now a researcher on small business, Mazwai is passionate about transformation that eradicates poverty, unemployment and inequality. With The Journey of the Soweto Entrepreneur since 1905, he aims to galvanise young people to emulate the township's early entrepreneurs to conquer the misery of poverty and unemployment in black communities.

Published by Unisa Press, and launched in collaboration with Sanlam, Nozala Trust and Mtiya Dynamics, the book consists of self-standing chapters that trace the evolution of various business sectors in Soweto.

It highlights how the township's first entrepreneurs, such as Thomas Ntlebi, Josiah Sibiya, Mweli Skota and later Connie Ntshona, Richard Maponya, Esther Nyembezi and Ephraim Tshabalala, pursued their entrepreneurial aspirations and braved naked racism, embedded legislation and opposition from the governments of the day, and triumphed.

Their stories serve as a reminder that economic sufficiency also comes from a personal journey that has a multiplier effect for others to benefit as jobs get created, says Mazwai.

“A major objective of the book is to rekindle the spirit of 'Vuka Uzenzele', a spirit that has seen black communities and the individuals in them rise and build their lives and futures despite the oppression or challenges of the day. It is possible for our youth to rise above the challenges of the day and carve themselves into the future.”