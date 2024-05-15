We often label spicy food as “hot”, but did you know certain spices can heat you from the inside out? When the mercury takes a dip, consider sprinkling a dash of ginger, cayenne or cinnamon into your dishes.
Get winter-ready with these cosy tips
Don’t let the chilly season blues get you down. We’ve got pointers to keep you warm and healthy
As winter settles in, it's time to equip ourselves with the essentials for a cosy and vibrant season.
From bundling up in fashionable layers to nurturing our skin with purposeful moisturisation and fragrances that are complementary to the weather, we're ready to tackle the chill with confidence and style.
Zaweer Ebrahim, brand manager at Playgirl, has rounded up his top four tips designed to keep you warm, healthy and full of energy throughout the winter months.
BUNDLE UP IN STYLE
As you bid farewell to the breezy days of summer dresses, it's time to embrace the cosy comforts of snug sweaters, soft scarves and fashionable beanies. Layering is your secret weapon to combat the cold and elevate your fashion game. Mix and match different textures and colours to create a look that is uniquely you.
MOISTURISE WITH PURPOSE
Don’t let the winter wind wreak havoc on your skin. It is essential to maintain its hydration and health, specially when faced with the harsh elements of the season. Combat dryness and irritation by incorporating a nourishing lotion into your daily routine. Treat yourself to the indulgent experience of Playgirl Flirtatious Body Lotion or Crème with its unique blend of oils and vitamins, along with the hydrating properties of jojoba oil. It works wonders to leave your skin feeling irresistibly soft, supple and beautifully moisturised, even on the coldest days.
Should we drink coffee first thing in the morning? Here’s why experts say no
WARM UP
Warm-ups are a year-round essential, but they take on added importance in the winter chill. Cold muscles are prime targets for strains and injuries. Before braving the outdoors, treat your muscles to dynamic movements. When you step outside you'll be ready to tackle whatever adventures come your way with flexibility and resilience.
SPICE UP YOUR DINNER
We often label spicy food as “hot”, but did you know certain spices can heat you from the inside out? When the mercury takes a dip, consider sprinkling a dash of ginger, cayenne or cinnamon into your dishes.
Not only do these spices add a flavourful punch, they also kick-start circulation and give you a cosy, warming sensation. It is like a delicious double whammy of flavour and warmth, specially considering their antioxidant superpowers. What's more, some spices lend a helping hand during the winter sniffle season. Ginger, for instance, is known to ease breathing when the flu bug comes knocking.
