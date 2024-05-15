Lifestyle

King Charles unveils his first portrait since coronation

15 May 2024 - 12:15 By Muvija M
Artist Jonathan Yeo, at the unveiling of artist Jonathan Yeo's portrait of the King, in the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace, London.
Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Britain's King Charles on Tuesday unveiled the first official portrait of himself since his coronation last May.

The portrait by artist Jonathan Yeo depicts Charles against a background of vivid red hues, wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards military unit, with a butterfly just above his shoulder.

“Much like the butterfly I've painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject's role in our public life has transformed,” Yeo, 53, who has previously painted Charles' late father Prince Philip, said in a statement.

“My aim was also to make reference to the traditions of royal portraiture but in a way that reflects a 21st century monarchy and, above all else, to communicate the subject's deep humanity.”

The portrait unveiled at Buckingham Palace was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales's 50 years as a member of the grant-giving body, The Drapers' Company, in 2022, the palace said.

Yeo's past subjects have included British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough, Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman and former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The oil on canvas artwork, which measures about 8.5 by 6.5 feet, is expected to be displayed at Drapers' Hall in the City of London — the capital's financial district — from the end of August, the palace said.

Reuters

