Fusing fashion and drinks with Keneilwe Mothoa

Coming together to create something special, Keneilwe Mothoa, founder of Neimil, and mixologist Thabang Mokono transport viewers in the Bombay Saw This Made This Instagram series that opens up the world of texture and flavour.
Picnicking at scenic Zoo Lake in Johannesburg, they shared memories and experiences of being at the water and what inspires them, with Keneilwe talking about her passion for fashion and interior design and her fascination with textures and Thabang sharing her mixology journey and the role played by textures in the cocktails she creates.
With the flowers at Zoo Lake as their inspiration, the series leads into Keneilwe using textured items to create a beautiful cooler bag, while Thabang incorporates the delightful flavours of lemongrass and ginger to create Blossom Breeze with Bombay Sapphire, blending the tactile and the gustatory in a delicious display of ingenuity.
Ingredients:
- 50ml BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
- 50ml Lemongrass & Ginger Syrup
- Top with Tonic Water
Method:
- Add the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and Syrup in a shaker with ice.
- Strain into a ribbed highball glass with crushed ice.
- Top with Tonic Water.
Garnish:
- Garnish with edible purple flowers and mint leaves.
