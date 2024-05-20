Lifestyle

Even more comedy giants added to the line-up for 'DemoCrazy: A Roast of SA'

A stellar cast will celebrate 30 years of democracy in Mzansi with their tongues wedged firmly in their cheeks during this hilarious live show on May 22

20 May 2024 - 09:15
Sponsored
Comedians will revel in the quirks and complexities of Mzansi's democracy during 'DemoCrazy: A Roast of SA' on May 22 2024 at Gold Reef City's The Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg.
Image: Comedy Central Africa/Facebook

As anticipation reaches an all-time high for the comedy event of the year, DemoCrazy: A Roast of SA, Comedy Central and Nando’s have officially unveiled the newest additions to the talent line-up.

Taking place at 7pm on May 22 at Gold Reef City's The Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg, this hilarious show features a stellar cast of comedic heavyweights who'll celebrate 30 years of democracy in Mzansi with their tongues wedged firmly in their cheeks.

In addition to John Vlismas, Loyiso Gola, Chester Missing, Siv Ngesi, Desmond Dube and Rob van Vuuren, get ready to witness the comedic brilliance of:

  • Madame Speaker Celeste Ntuli: With her larger-than-life personality there could be no better “Madame Speaker” of comedy. Ntuli’s quick wit promises to set the stage ablaze. 
  • Minister of Scathing Sarcasm Mpho Popps: A master of comedic timing, Popps’ infectious energy and charm will light up the stage, ensuring a night to remember.
  • Minister of Laughter Skhumba: With his unfiltered humour and unique perspective, Skhumba is guaranteed to leave audiences rolling in the aisles.

  • Minister of Social Media Moghelingz: The upcoming Queen of youth and queer culture, TikTok sensation Moghelingz (Banele Ndaba), will be sure to set the stage alight and captivate audiences with his hilarious shade and no-holds-barred approach.

  • Head of Emigration Melt Sieberhagen: Hailing from Ventersdorp, Melt Sieberhagen brings his unique brand of humour and Afrikaans sketch mastery to the stage. Once known as “a really funny Dutchman”, his performance will be one to look out for.

Priced from R150, limited tickets for DemoCrazy: The Roast of SA are available via Webtickets. Don't miss out: book now.

For those unable to attend the live event, mark your calendars for the broadcast of DemoCrazy: A Roast of SA at 9pm on May 29 on Comedy Central (DStv channel 122). 

This article was sponsored by Comedy Central Africa.

