It's high time the fashion community starts to embrace plus-sized stars and women of colour. While in the past many struggled to get the right luxe brands to wear, Yseult's stylist Jonathan Huguet was able to secure her this Dior “new look” inspired jacket and pleated skirt.
The classic look, which has often been favoured for skinny hourglass figures, is made modern with black leather gloves and a matching conical hat. The look takes the old and gives it a breath of fresh air in what could usher in a new guard when it comes to red carpet kings and queens.
Yseult, Teyana, Zoe: best and worst dressed at Cannes Film Fest (days 1-5)
The stars have descended on the red carpet of the 12-day event. Here are some of the standouts from this year's appearances thus far
Image: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
BEST
YSEULT
TEYANA TAYLOR
Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
The Wake Up Love songstress is known for always showcasing her physique and this Roberto Cavalli jumpsuit does just that. The wild prints help accentuate the cinched waist while the exposed midriff shows off her abs.
The look is finished with warm accessories and a short blowout that gives it the perfect 70s appeal.
ALTON MASON
Image: Neilson Barnard
It could be the “skinny legend” memes that celebrate defined waists or the obsession with corsetry that have made cinched waists a popular go-to on red carpets. Even in men's wear, Alton Mason approached the boxy suit trend with an hourglass silhouette.
The striking snakeskin suit shines with subtle accessories including a bare chest with chunky silver chains and pastel-toned sharp nose shoes. It's a great step in avoiding a monotonous look that only embraces one colour or texture.
RENATA REINSVE
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
T-shirts have a storied history in fashion's pop culture. From the infamous La Croix that marked the beginning of Anna Wintour's career at Vogue or when it brought sexy back in Marlon Brando's A Streetcar Named Desire, you are bound to create a moment when styling the casual piece well. This was the case with Reinsve who rocked an oversized silver dress shirt layered over a billowing black lace dress.
While the bag does not bring the relaxed glam look together, she wins with sleeked back hair and a Louis Vuitton ring to finish the look.
WORST
CHRIS HEMSWORTH & ELSA PATAKY
Image: Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
It's quite rare to find a worst dressed couple. Especially because the faux pas is hard to come by on a consecutive scale but Hemsworth and Pataky are dedicating themselves to an underwhelming sense of style.
Perhaps an instruction to their stylist was to lean into Hollywood's recent stripped-down trend of effortless beauty looks and conventional ensembles. However, the pair seem to take a dated look at everything, from matchy-matchy looks to unremarkable tailoring. Not only did they deliver the bare minimum at the Met, they have taken their lacklustre style on a tour de force to France.
ZOE SALDANA
Image: Kristy Sparow
Another victim of trends, Saldana rocks a black strapless column dress layered with dusty pink bows and a train. Other than the dress being an odd unflattering mix of colours, it does nothing for Saldana who has her statuesque figure swallowed up in overly ruffled details and textures.
ELLEN VON UNWERTH
Image: Cindy Ord
The king of pop has returned and he's striking a pose at the biggest film festival.
Ellen von Unwerth was better off avoiding a glittery short-cuffed jacket and skintight trousers that evoke the style choices of the late Michael Jackson. Especially with a curly side bang that resembles Jackson's permed coiffe.
POLA PETRENKO
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The 2000s and early 2010s were riddled with teen stars who made bubble dresses and short A-lines a popular trend for young girls who needed idols to look up to. For some reason, Petrenko opted for a dress best fit for a Taylor Swift costume party. The nude toulle and messy brocade on her dress with the bejewelled bust make this look like a cheap throwback. Especially with her shoddy tresses and uninspired makeup.
While she earns brownie points for not adding a belt to this disappointing look, it certainly calls for a stylist to help direct her on what to do next time.
