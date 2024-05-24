Lifestyle

CELEB COCKTAILS

See how Roushanna Gray’s seaweed cocktail has tongues wagging

Veld and sea meet expert mixology in this tasty take on marine life

24 May 2024 - 12:47 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Nkuli Khanyile and Roushana Gray's Miller's Mist.
Image: Supplied by Bombay Sapphire

In an effort to challenge South Africa's creatives, Bombay Sapphire has kicked off their "Saw This, Made This" campaign, which saw five artists mix tasty cocktails with five expert mixologists.

The innovative series, launched this year, invites viewers on a journey through the vibrant essence of summer, showcasing the diverse landscapes and elements of South Africa. Each episode offers a unique blend of art and mixology, inspiring creativity through an everyday lens.

The series focuses on stimulating all five senses — sound, sight, touch, taste and smell — to offer a multisensory experience.

In their latest instalment, Roushanna Gray, founder of Veld and Sea, and Bombay Sapphire trade ambassador Nkuli Khanyile delve into the soothing scents of the sea, drawing inspiration from marine flora and tidal-pool wildlife to spark creativity in unexpected ways.

As a Cape Town native, Gray shares more about her passion for the area, and how it led to her falling in love with coastal foraging. Khanyile shares her experiences growing up in Jo’burg and how it steered her to a career in mixology.

What would an Ami Faku cocktail taste like? Try this recipe to find out

New Bombay Sapphire collaboration unites forces with local artists to create the perfect set of cocktails
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Brought together by what creatively inspires, Gray uses the sea as a canvas to create a magnificent tablescape decorated with fresh and dried seaweed, botanicals, candles made of seashells, diffusers, incense and more to bring the sense of the sea to life.

Khanyile looks to a seaweed-inspired cocktail with the aroma, aesthetic and flavour of the sea.

MILLER’S MIST:

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Bombay Sapphire
  • 50ml Nori-infused Martini Extra Dry 
  • 50ml cucumber sShrub (Made with cucumber syrup and white grape vinegar at a 1:0.5 ratio)

Method:

  • Prepare a hot infusion of Nori seaweed and mix into the Martini Extra Dry, simmer for five minutes and allow to cool completely before straining.
  • Prepare the cucumber shrub by combining cucumber syrup and white grape vinegar at a ratio of 1:0.5.
  • Add all ingredients into the shaker with cubed ice. 
  • Double strain into a ribbed tumbler glass. 

Garnish:

  • Spray the sea spray mist (salt water/saline solution) onto the glass. 
  • Garnish with green edible bubbles in shells
  • Complete with a leafy garnish.

 

