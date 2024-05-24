In an effort to challenge South Africa's creatives, Bombay Sapphire has kicked off their "Saw This, Made This" campaign, which saw five artists mix tasty cocktails with five expert mixologists.
The innovative series, launched this year, invites viewers on a journey through the vibrant essence of summer, showcasing the diverse landscapes and elements of South Africa. Each episode offers a unique blend of art and mixology, inspiring creativity through an everyday lens.
The series focuses on stimulating all five senses — sound, sight, touch, taste and smell — to offer a multisensory experience.
In their latest instalment, Roushanna Gray, founder of Veld and Sea, and Bombay Sapphire trade ambassador Nkuli Khanyile delve into the soothing scents of the sea, drawing inspiration from marine flora and tidal-pool wildlife to spark creativity in unexpected ways.
As a Cape Town native, Gray shares more about her passion for the area, and how it led to her falling in love with coastal foraging. Khanyile shares her experiences growing up in Jo’burg and how it steered her to a career in mixology.
CELEB COCKTAILS
See how Roushanna Gray’s seaweed cocktail has tongues wagging
Veld and sea meet expert mixology in this tasty take on marine life
Image: Supplied by Bombay Sapphire
In an effort to challenge South Africa's creatives, Bombay Sapphire has kicked off their "Saw This, Made This" campaign, which saw five artists mix tasty cocktails with five expert mixologists.
The innovative series, launched this year, invites viewers on a journey through the vibrant essence of summer, showcasing the diverse landscapes and elements of South Africa. Each episode offers a unique blend of art and mixology, inspiring creativity through an everyday lens.
The series focuses on stimulating all five senses — sound, sight, touch, taste and smell — to offer a multisensory experience.
In their latest instalment, Roushanna Gray, founder of Veld and Sea, and Bombay Sapphire trade ambassador Nkuli Khanyile delve into the soothing scents of the sea, drawing inspiration from marine flora and tidal-pool wildlife to spark creativity in unexpected ways.
As a Cape Town native, Gray shares more about her passion for the area, and how it led to her falling in love with coastal foraging. Khanyile shares her experiences growing up in Jo’burg and how it steered her to a career in mixology.
What would an Ami Faku cocktail taste like? Try this recipe to find out
Brought together by what creatively inspires, Gray uses the sea as a canvas to create a magnificent tablescape decorated with fresh and dried seaweed, botanicals, candles made of seashells, diffusers, incense and more to bring the sense of the sea to life.
Khanyile looks to a seaweed-inspired cocktail with the aroma, aesthetic and flavour of the sea.
MILLER’S MIST:
Ingredients:
Method:
Garnish:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Luxe Restaurant Awards: 2024 winners
Fusing fashion and drinks with Keneilwe Mothoa
Master mixologist Leighton Rathbone on being sustainable, his fave cocktail recipe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos