With the last leg of the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet spoilt by boring gowns and security drama, Didi Stone spiced it up with a provocative black number by Stephane Rolland. Capturing the glamour through voluminous Masaai-inspired garb, she had tongues wagging in a leather neckpiece that covered her breasts.
The look not only creates a memorable vision for Stone, but also leans into the shift towards simplistic beauty among Hollywood stars without compromising on a daring vision.
Didi, Tarina Patel, Kelly Rowland: best & worst dressed, Cannes Film Festival
See which stars were the main attraction on the red carpets and who is dragging down the fashion scene from days 6 to 12
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
BEST
DIDI STONE
CELINA LOCKS
Image: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The model and wife of soccer icon Ronaldo Nazário stuns in a Cinderella blue gown with asymmetric cut-outs and an eye-catching sleeve train. The cherry on top of her look is the diamond accents found on her bracelets, earrings and ankle-strap shoes that pop to make the look stand out.
AFIYAH BENNET
Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
They can wash many out or stand the risk of being bland, so champagne gowns can be a risky choice. For Bennet it was a clever risk, specially with the ruched bodice, embracing the returning trend of mermaid tails on the red carpet. The details and silhouette also help capture her statuesque figure.
LEOMIE ANDERSON
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
In most of her appearances at Cannes, Anderson has often looked to make a statement with dramatic outfits. This year was no exception in this all-black Sophie Couture gown. With waistlines embracing volume, she opted for a puff train detailed with yellow and black plumage that gave the look a theatrical yet intricate finish.
WORST
KELLY ROWLAND
Image: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The best part of this look is Rowland’s incredible physique. The look is fun and sexy but probably best built for jovial red carpets such as the Grammys or VMAs.
TARINA PATEL
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Patel rarely puts a foot wrong in her glammed-up looks, but this ensemble she wore to The Shrouds premieres did not meet her usual standards. The bodycon gown from Qirat shines on its own with an off-the-shoulder strap to boot. The sex appeal achieved by the vampy makeup and dress is let down by the baby-blue shawl she had styled with it. Resembling a granny doily, it’s an eyesore for a look that would have prospered without the eye-catching detail.
FATOU GUINEA
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
If you want to make a statement on the red carpet, commit to it. This was lacking from Guinea’s look as she opted for a statement bust that needed holding for it to shine. The lace details on the side did not work the shades of the dress and made it look more like evening wear to sleep in.
