Lifestyle

Didi, Tarina Patel, Kelly Rowland: best & worst dressed, Cannes Film Festival

See which stars were the main attraction on the red carpets and who is dragging down the fashion scene from days 6 to 12

27 May 2024 - 14:12
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Didi Stone poses on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
Didi Stone poses on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

BEST 

DIDI STONE

With the last leg of the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet spoilt by boring gowns and security drama, Didi Stone spiced it up with a provocative black number by Stephane Rolland. Capturing the glamour through voluminous Masaai-inspired garb, she had  tongues wagging in a leather neckpiece that covered her breasts.

The look not only creates a memorable vision for Stone, but also leans into the shift towards simplistic beauty among Hollywood stars without compromising on a daring vision.

CELINA LOCKS

Soccer WAG Celina Locks stuns on the red carpet.
Soccer WAG Celina Locks stuns on the red carpet.
Image: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The model and wife of soccer icon Ronaldo Nazário stuns in a Cinderella blue gown with asymmetric cut-outs and an eye-catching sleeve train. The cherry on top of her look is the diamond accents found on her bracelets, earrings and ankle-strap shoes that pop to make the look stand out. 

AFIYAH BENNET

Afiya Bennett attends the "Marcello Mio" red carpet.
Afiya Bennett attends the "Marcello Mio" red carpet.
Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

They can wash many out or stand the risk of being bland, so champagne gowns can be a risky choice. For Bennet it was a clever risk, specially with the ruched bodice, embracing the returning trend of mermaid tails on the red carpet. The details and silhouette also help capture her statuesque figure.

LEOMIE ANDERSON

Leomie Anderson, centre, strikes a pose in her Sophie Couture gown at the Cannes Film Festival.
Leomie Anderson, centre, strikes a pose in her Sophie Couture gown at the Cannes Film Festival.
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In most of her appearances at Cannes, Anderson has often looked to make a statement with dramatic outfits. This year was no exception in this all-black Sophie Couture gown. With waistlines embracing volume, she opted for a puff train detailed with yellow and black plumage that gave the look a theatrical yet intricate finish.

WORST

KELLY ROWLAND

Kelly Rowland during a photocall at amfAR Gala Cannes 2024.
Kelly Rowland during a photocall at amfAR Gala Cannes 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The best part of this look is Rowland’s incredible physique. The look is fun and sexy but probably best built for jovial red carpets such as the Grammys or VMAs.

TARINA PATEL

Actress and reality star Tarina Patel.
Actress and reality star Tarina Patel.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Patel rarely puts a foot wrong in her glammed-up looks, but this ensemble she wore to The Shrouds premieres did not meet her usual standards. The bodycon gown from Qirat shines on its own with an off-the-shoulder strap to boot. The sex appeal achieved by the vampy makeup and dress is let down by the baby-blue shawl she had styled with it. Resembling a granny doily, it’s an eyesore for a look that would have prospered without the eye-catching detail.

FATOU GUINEA

Actress and content creator Fatou Guinea.
Actress and content creator Fatou Guinea.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

If you want to make a statement on the red carpet, commit to it. This was lacking from Guinea’s look as she opted for a statement bust that needed holding for it to shine. The lace details on the side did not work the shades of the dress and made it look more like evening wear to sleep in.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Yseult, Teyana, Zoe: best and worst dressed at Cannes Film Fest (days 1-5)

The stars have descended upon the red carpet of the 12 day event. Here are some of the standouts from this year's appearances thus far.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Kehinde, Priscy Ojo, Thula Sindi: best and worst dressed at Bridgerton premiere

In a theme that called for a spotlight on Regency fashion, here are the stars who ascended and those who barely sparked inspiration on the red carpet
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Instagram is so last season, here’s why Gen Z is all about TikTok fashion

Expert shares how the young app has garnered a new and loyal fashion crowd over the years
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I stood my ground': Kelly Rowland on losing her cool with French security ... Lifestyle
  2. Don’t want a pot belly this winter? Here’s how to prevent it Lifestyle
  3. Cape Town restaurant named one of the world's 100 Best Restaurants Lifestyle
  4. Rapper Nicki Minaj cancels show in England after being held at Amsterdam airport Lifestyle
  5. Didi, Tarina Patel, Kelly Rowland: best & worst dressed, Cannes Film Festival Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...