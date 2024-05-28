Not only Kelly Rowland, French security guard fights with ‘Jesus’ actress

Taveras was the latest to face controversy when a video showed her in a confrontation with the security guard. Taveras, like Rowland, was attempting to showcase a black gown and white cape with a long train featuring a hand-painted image of Jesus Christ with a crown of thorns while she walked on the red carpet stairs.
The video captures a distressed Taveras trying to reveal the train of her dress at the facing while the security guard attempts to move her along, tugging at her dress.
Despite the guard’s efforts, Taveras persisted in displaying her dress.
Taveras took to social media to show her passion about the dress, writing: “Yes, Jesus Christ is in Cannes. This masterpiece has been created exclusively for this unforgettable night, the most valuable work of the legendary and extraordinary fashion designer Giannina Azar, hand painted by the mega-talented Yan Páez. Jesus is the son of God. There he is for the very first time at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Glory to God.”
Yoon-ah, performing as Yoona, was shuffled by the security guard at a screening of Horizon: An American Saga.
Here are some reactions from social media:
The 77th Cannes Film Festival has been embroiled in controversy after videos of actresses involved in confrontations with one French security guard on the red carpet went viral this week.
Actresses Kelly Rowland, Massiel Taveras and Yoon-ah (known as Yoona) had confrontations with the same female security guard on the red carpet.
The security guard initially made headlines after she was captured in a confrontation with Rowland last week. In a circulating video, Rowland is seen being forcefully led up the stairs by the security guard.
“There were other women who attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. I stood my ground, and she [the security guard] felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground,” Roland said about the altercation.
'I stood my ground': Kelly Rowland on losing her cool with French security guard on red carpet
