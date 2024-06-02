7 ways to eat yourself healthy this winter

STAYING ACTIVE DESPITE THE WEATHER
SUPPORTING YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM THROUGH GOOD NUTRITION
While there’s no one proven food or food supplement that can "boost" the immune system, there are a range of nutrients that support immune function and health. Both dietitians emphasise the importance of a balanced diet consisting mainly of minimally processed whole foods to ensure you benefit from nutrients.
Key nutrients that support immune health include:
- Vitamin C - is found in foods such as broccoli, citrus, guavas and bell peppers. It enhances iron absorption so pair vitamin C-rich foods with iron-rich ones.
- Vitamin D – exposure to sunlight is important for the body to synthesise vitamin D. Food sources include oily fish, eggs and enriched foods.
- Vitamin A – is important for respiratory health. It is found in carrots, sweet potatoes and leafy greens.
- Omega-3 fatty acids – have anti-inflammatory properties and are found in fish such as salmon and plant sources such as flaxseeds and chia seeds.
- Probiotics and prebiotics - support gut health and overall immunity. Probiotic-rich foods include yoghurt and fermented vegetables, while prebiotics are found in foods such as garlic, onions and asparagus.
- Zinc – is found in shellfish, legumes, seeds, and nuts. It supports immune cell function and respiratory health.
Winter is sweeping across South Africa, and the colder temperatures usher in a different set of lifestyle patterns and daily habits.
As we adapt to the changing season, we need to bear in mind the impact on our lifestyles and adjust our nutritional needs accordingly. If there’s a drop in our levels of daily physical activity, it is likely there is also a dip in our daily energy requirements.
It is important to be mindful that in our efforts to keep warm, we are not taking in more energy than we use.
Supplying a researched roadmap for navigating nutrition this winter, registered dietitians and spokespeople for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA), Mpho Tshukudu and Maryke Gallagher, run down some of the physical and mental health focused ways to stay healthy during winter.
MAINTAINING A HEALTHY BALANCED DIET
Tshukudu and Gallagher said the warming "comfort foods" we tend to prefer in winter can be healthy balanced meals.
Gallagher said: "Warm foods such as stews, soups, casseroles and curries can also be healthy and nutrient-dense and help with weight maintenance. The non-starchy vegetables that are so crucial to healthy eating are delicious ingredients that enhance the aromas, flavours and textures of winter dishes."
She said grocery carts should include vegetables as winter dishes lend themselves well to adding legumes such as beans, lentils and chickpeas, which are rich in fibre and plant-based protein. You can substitute butter or cream in soups with tomato and plant-based oils such as olive and avocado.
It’s also a good time to focus on using herbs and warming spices in your recipes. "Some of these can help curb food cravings and boost the nutrient density of your winter meals."
Gallagher warned against constantly snacking, also known as "grazing". She said people should be mindful of their hydration levels as water intake tends to drop in the colder months.
SUPPORTING MENTAL WELLBEING DURING WINTER
Tshukudu said some people can experience seasonal affective disorders (SAD) or other mood related issues during winter and nutrition can play a role in supporting mental health.
"There is bi-directional communication between the brain and gastrointestinal tract, called the gut-brain axis. Therefore, what happens in the gut has an effect on the brain function and vice-versa. Mood-related disorders also affect the functioning of the gut."
TSHUKUDU'S TIPS FOR MENTAL WELLBEING:
