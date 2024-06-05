Lifestyle

10 ways to keep winter weight off so you can slay in summer

A fitness expert gives us the lowdown on how men can stay fit

05 June 2024 - 16:28
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Award-winning fitness expert Sibongiseni 'Sybo' Ndwandwe.
Image: Supplied

Cereal giant Kellanova recently hosted a jam-packed fitness event, Kellogs Flourish Event, which focused on giving guests the ultimate wellness escape.

As part of the launch, the brand also promoted healthy eating and fitness habits which are important in the winter months when many people forgo stringent diets and workout regimens.

No stranger to achieving his own fitness goals and those of his clients, award-winning fitness expert Sibongiseni “Sybo” Ndwandwe shared how men who struggle with keeping healthy during this time of the year can avoid piling on the kilos.

Here are Sybo's 10 tips ⁠to stay trim in winter and be ready to show off your body come summer:

  1. Start your day right: Begin each day with a nutritious breakfast, such as Kelloggs' granola from their wellness range paired with Greek yoghurt and fresh fruit. This sets a healthy tone for the rest of the day.
  2. Eat balanced meals: Focus on balanced meals that include lean protein, whole grains, healthy fats and plenty of vegetables.
  3. Portion control: Be mindful of portion sizes, specially during colder months when hearty, comfort foods are often tempting.
  4. Snack smartly: Choose nutrient-dense snacks such as nuts, seeds, fruit and veggies with hummus to satisfy cravings between meals without derailing your progress.
  5. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day as dehydration can be mistaken for hunger.
  6. Limit sugary and processed foods: Minimise your intake of sugary snacks, processed foods and refined carbohydrates, which can lead to energy crashes and cravings.
  7. Include healthy fats: Incorporate sources of healthy fats such as avocados, nuts, seeds and olive oil into your meals to support satiety and overall wellbeing.
  8. Mindful eating: Practise mindful eating by savouring each bite, eating slowly and paying attention to hunger and fullness signals. This can help prevent overeating and promote a healthier relationship with food.
  9. Plan ahead: Plan and prep meals and snacks in advance to avoid relying on convenience or unhealthy options when hunger strikes.
  10. Stay active: Pair your healthy eating habits with regular physical activity to maximise results and improve overall health and fitness.

