Cereal giant Kellanova recently hosted a jam-packed fitness event, Kellogs Flourish Event, which focused on giving guests the ultimate wellness escape.
As part of the launch, the brand also promoted healthy eating and fitness habits which are important in the winter months when many people forgo stringent diets and workout regimens.
No stranger to achieving his own fitness goals and those of his clients, award-winning fitness expert Sibongiseni “Sybo” Ndwandwe shared how men who struggle with keeping healthy during this time of the year can avoid piling on the kilos.
10 ways to keep winter weight off so you can slay in summer
A fitness expert gives us the lowdown on how men can stay fit
Image: Supplied
Cereal giant Kellanova recently hosted a jam-packed fitness event, Kellogs Flourish Event, which focused on giving guests the ultimate wellness escape.
As part of the launch, the brand also promoted healthy eating and fitness habits which are important in the winter months when many people forgo stringent diets and workout regimens.
No stranger to achieving his own fitness goals and those of his clients, award-winning fitness expert Sibongiseni “Sybo” Ndwandwe shared how men who struggle with keeping healthy during this time of the year can avoid piling on the kilos.
Here are Sybo's 10 tips to stay trim in winter and be ready to show off your body come summer:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Pros and cons of group fitness with Zinhle Masango
Seven restorative wellness retreats for regaining your mojo
Half a century old, but fit and flourishing in their 50s
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos