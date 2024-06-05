Points were awarded for the cost of luxury stays, defined as five-star, and unique experiences available in the area.
South Africa won its high ranking for excellent catering offered to newlyweds, with a wide range of adult-only hotels and honeymoon packages. Price- wise, South Africa came out tops with flexible amounts, unique tourist amenities and dining experiences. Beating the country to the top spot was Koh Chang in Thailand, which is quickly outperforming other hotspots in the country such as Koh Samui and Phuket.
South Africa makes the list of top 10 places for your honeymoon
Forget islands and European cities, tourists are clamouring to celebrate romantic getaways here
Image: Nick Joubert
Honeymoons have long been seen as the perfect getaway for newlyweds jetting off to a foreign destination, whether it is an island or old cities such as Prague and Paris.
Big 7 Travel recently did research on the best honeymoon spots and found the top 10 countries included South Africa.
The top 10 was calculated by looking at affordability in terms of how much it costs to see the main sights and attractions in the area. This includes the prices visitors pay for dining and the variety of available honeymoon packages.
They also gave scores for quality of stay, romantic ambience such as adult-only hotels, areas that set the mood for a dreamy honeymoon and access to a private beach and candlelit dinners for two.
