A fish masala recipe that will make you stay home

You know those days when you walk into your home well intentioned to cook a righteous, healthy meal that will last a few days? Well, reality and vice set in and we choose “convenience”.
I lay on my bed finishing my read of the week. I’m in my romance era, courtesy of my friend’s @HeyGoodBooking Instagram page. The thought of starting with pots was the least of my wishes for the evening. I checked my app and my delivery was five minutes away. That status remained for the next hour.
After 20 minutes I got up, walked to the kitchen and decided I could not risk poisoning myself by putting the fish back in the fridge and resigned myself to cooking. I felt good after finishing my book and began with gusto, wondering when the delivery would arrive and if my cooking would be done before it arrived.
The driver messaged to say his bike had broken down and he was waiting on a friend to complete a trip nearby and then deliver my pizza. I was losing enthusiasm for the whole palava. It was my second pizza in less than a week, an indulgence I rarely allow myself, so I felt it was a sign to slow down on the Neapolitan-style pizzas.
I began warming the spices, blitzed tomato, onion, ginger, softened a piece of tamarind, while watching the lack of movement of the stranded bike on the app. I decided cooking was the best course of action.
Thus was born a delicious masala and tamarind fish fry. The pizza eventually arrived an hour later, ice cold and a reminder why ordering in has never been my favourite and I have food at home.
Growing up, how often did we hear, “there’s food at home”? Do you find yourself repeating these words of our mothers and aunts?
I prefer to eat at home. During lockdown my darling friend Fritz and I realised how much money we saved every week without our weekly drink that turned into a full meal. It was astonishing. As inflation rises and we are aghast at the ever-increasing price of lettuce, let alone staples, eating out becomes more of a treat than before.
I’ve never been a fan of ordering in. I prefer to whip up a quick pasta in the time it would take for a takeaway to arrive. However, the other night fatigue got the better of me and after languishing in a hot bath I chose to order a pizza for dinner. I had already taken fish out of the fridge that I’d marinated for two days.
Ingredients:
Method:
Serve with jasmine rice and sliced cucumber for freshness. Sit back and enjoy until your doorbell rings with your takeaway and you chuckle to yourself while tucking into your delicious fresh food at home.
