Minnie Dlamini, DJ Zinhle and more share fresh cocktail recipes

06 June 2024 - 17:15 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Minnie Dlamini shows off the Bombay Sapphire cocktail she invented, while modelling the designer dress that inspired it.
Image: Bacardi

MINNIE DLAMINI DYNAMITE

This fabulously fruity gin cocktail was invented by the celebrity and inspired by one of her favourite dresses.

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 300g strawberries 
  • Ice
  • 60ml BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin
  • 30ml pineapple juice
  • 15ml lemon juice
  • 15ml simple syrup or sugar syrup

To garnish: fresh mint sprigs

Method:

  • Purée the strawberries in a blender, reserving a few to garnish the drink.
  • Add the strawberry purée to a balloon glass with lots of ice.
  • Pour over the gin, pineapple juice, lemon juice and simple syrup, then stir gently to mix.
  • Garnish with mint and the remaining strawberries.

ROYAL TONIC

Rapper and TV presenter Nomuzi Mabena, professionally known as Moozlie, and DJ Zinhle sipping Rémy Martin.
Image: Supplied

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Remy Martin VSOP
  • 15ml dry vermouth
  • Indian tonic

Glass:

Gin goblet

Method:

Fill gin goblet with ice. Pour Remy Martin VSOP and vermouth. Top with Indian tonic. Stir. Garnish with lime wheel.

THE VINYL

Ami Faku and Dumisani Ndlovu's The Vinyl cocktail.
Image: Supplied

A harmonious collaboration sees Johannesburg’s cocktail connoisseur Dumisani Ndlovu team up with singer-songwriter Ami. Delve into the intersection of music and mixology as they reveal the inspiration behind their respective art forms, urging audiences to tap into their own creative potential.

Meeting in a record shop, they share what summer sounds inspire them and their journeys in their respective careers. Using classic vinyl records as their canvas, Ami talks about her song Into Ingawe and gives it a soul-stirring performance while Dumisani draws on the surrounding summer music to create his delicious apple crumble-inspired martini twist, The Vinyl — a combination of bitter and sweet. Ami and Dumisani toast to everyday inspiration, the sounds that stir creativity and the satisfaction of a successful day.

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Bombay Sapphire
  • 25ml Martini Bianco
  • 15ml apple crumble syrup/or any floral syrup
  • 3 dashes orange bitters/or your favourite bitters 
  • Activated charcoal/or black food colouring 
  • For apple crumble syrup: Add 100g of apple crumble tea to 1 litre of boiling water. Add 2kg of sugar to this mixture and leave to simmer, then strain out the syrup into a container. 

 Method: 

  • Fill your cocktail shaker with cubed ice. 
  • Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake vigorously until the tin is frosted. 
  • Using a hawthorn strainer, strain the ingredients into your chilled Riedel sour bar (glass) or a premium coupe glass.
  • This cocktail is ideally served without ice.

 Garnish: 

  • Garnish with dehydrated orange or lime.

All recipes previously published on TimesLIVE.

