A harmonious collaboration sees Johannesburg’s cocktail connoisseur Dumisani Ndlovu team up with singer-songwriter Ami. Delve into the intersection of music and mixology as they reveal the inspiration behind their respective art forms, urging audiences to tap into their own creative potential.
Meeting in a record shop, they share what summer sounds inspire them and their journeys in their respective careers. Using classic vinyl records as their canvas, Ami talks about her song Into Ingawe and gives it a soul-stirring performance while Dumisani draws on the surrounding summer music to create his delicious apple crumble-inspired martini twist, The Vinyl — a combination of bitter and sweet. Ami and Dumisani toast to everyday inspiration, the sounds that stir creativity and the satisfaction of a successful day.
Ingredients:
- 50ml Bombay Sapphire
- 25ml Martini Bianco
- 15ml apple crumble syrup/or any floral syrup
- 3 dashes orange bitters/or your favourite bitters
- Activated charcoal/or black food colouring
- For apple crumble syrup: Add 100g of apple crumble tea to 1 litre of boiling water. Add 2kg of sugar to this mixture and leave to simmer, then strain out the syrup into a container.
Method:
- Fill your cocktail shaker with cubed ice.
- Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake vigorously until the tin is frosted.
- Using a hawthorn strainer, strain the ingredients into your chilled Riedel sour bar (glass) or a premium coupe glass.
- This cocktail is ideally served without ice.
Garnish:
- Garnish with dehydrated orange or lime.
All recipes previously published on TimesLIVE.
Minnie Dlamini, DJ Zinhle and more share fresh cocktail recipes
Image: Bacardi
MINNIE DLAMINI DYNAMITE
This fabulously fruity gin cocktail was invented by the celebrity and inspired by one of her favourite dresses.
Makes: 1 cocktail
Ingredients:
To garnish: fresh mint sprigs
Method:
ROYAL TONIC
Image: Supplied
Ingredients:
Glass:
Gin goblet
Method:
Fill gin goblet with ice. Pour Remy Martin VSOP and vermouth. Top with Indian tonic. Stir. Garnish with lime wheel.
THE VINYL
Image: Supplied
Ingredients:
Method:
Garnish:
