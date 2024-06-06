She said the products were designed not only to meet diverse hair styling needs but also to ensure hair health and strength.
“Every product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we need. It’s time to play and get stronger by the style. I also needed products that could keep up with me and fit into my lifestyle, which we all know is crazy,” she said.
Rihanna has built an empire which includes the highly successful Fenty Beauty range which offers a diverse choice of shades that cater to all skin tones. She also launched Savage X Fenty, a lingerie line that celebrates body positivity and diversity.
The singer and businesswoman has also added a luxury fashion house, Fenty, under LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, an achievement that has marked her as the first woman of colour to lead a brand under the prestigious group.
With Fenty Hair scheduled to hit the market on June 13, Rihanna’s Navy fans went to social media to express their excitement:
Rihanna launches haircare range: ‘Hair has always been very personal to me’
Image: Rihanna/X
Billboard hit maker Rihanna has again made waves in the beauty industry by launching a haircare line called Fenty Hair.
The nine-time Grammy award-winner announced this week the haircare line will be launched on June 13.
In a sneak peek video, five products were shown with quirky names including The Comeback Kid, The Protective Type, The Gelly Type and The Richer One.
“Hair has always been very personal to me. It’s an outlet of self-expression and creativity,” Rihanna said.
“I feel like it has also been markers of my evolution and growth over the years. Growth as an artist and as a person, so launching Fenty Hair was something I was passionate about.” .
These new arrivals from Fenty Skin and Beauty are wish list worthy
She said the products were designed not only to meet diverse hair styling needs but also to ensure hair health and strength.
“Every product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we need. It’s time to play and get stronger by the style. I also needed products that could keep up with me and fit into my lifestyle, which we all know is crazy,” she said.
Rihanna has built an empire which includes the highly successful Fenty Beauty range which offers a diverse choice of shades that cater to all skin tones. She also launched Savage X Fenty, a lingerie line that celebrates body positivity and diversity.
The singer and businesswoman has also added a luxury fashion house, Fenty, under LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, an achievement that has marked her as the first woman of colour to lead a brand under the prestigious group.
With Fenty Hair scheduled to hit the market on June 13, Rihanna’s Navy fans went to social media to express their excitement:
READ MORE
BEAUTY NEWS | What’s new, and what’s so last season
From Courtney Love to Wednesday Addams, unleash your new romantic
Here are four ways to Barbiefy your beauty look
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos