Crayon Artel brings Persian carpets into the 21st century
Start-up incorporates age-old craftsmanship in realising personalised luxury
“Crayon Artel’s carpets are completely and authentically Persian, and as far as we can tell we have no competitors within this field,” said Wakefield.
“We are thinking outside the 2,500-year-old framework of Persian craftsmanship. It’s incredibly hard to manufacture carpets in Iran, given the sanctions and political and economic instability. A lot of people end up making their carpets in India because it’s cheaper and there are fewer restrictions, but with the costs to culture and craftsmanship.”
A luxurious narrative, one of modern technology, art old and new, and a deep reverence for the crafts of yesteryear affords clients an unheard-of exclusivity. Crayon Artel uses the same knotting technique as the Pazyryk carpet, the oldest discovered, as the foundation of its all-inclusive offering.
“The client’s individuality is completely considered. Each and every knot is intentionally placed to reflect their vision and sense of self,” said Wakefield.
Crayon Artel’s team is hands-on throughout the process of translating the artwork, and sourcing the naturally dyed, premium materials, ensuring the design is accurately articulated. Viewing the carpets as a piece of history and part of the enduring legacy, as well as a means to express one’s unique personality or brand, gives the start-up its cutting-edge in the field of bespoke home art.
“This is the next stage of the Persian carpet’s evolutionary cycle. ‘Traditional’ art is often limited to the wall and viewed with the same physical perspective by each person, but when art is on the floor it must make sense as an artwork and as a piece of design used and viewed in multiple different ways,” said Wakefield.
Details, which are digitally rendered to reflect the client’s wishes, or sourced from artists or the notable archive of licensing rights Crayon Artel has acquired, are woven through the fingertips of craftspeople who possess the skill passed down from generation to generation.
“A lot of the work we do is closely linked with digital art, and the model of NFTs, which plays into our ethos of juxtaposing the past and the future, bringing them together in the present,” Wakefield said.
“Our carpets are unique, down to the very knot. We allow a previously inaccessible luxury to be realised in a true reflection of our contemporary culture. The crafting technique is incredibly beautiful and truly human, and very grounding.
“In an age where everything is digital, or mass produced and ephemeral, our Persian carpet are created, almost in protest to this, as artworks that will literally still be around 100 years from now.”
