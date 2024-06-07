The Pastry Princess, Thembekile Letlape, remembered for her love

Thembekile Letlape, known as The Pastry Princess, has been mourned by friends and family as a loving, kind and caring person whose presence made the world a better place.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg on Friday to mourn Letlape, who was a celebrated chef, at a funeral attended by former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.
Brian Rampete, a cousin of Thembi's, as she was affectionately known, said she spoke many languages as she grew up in Soweto in a very diverse environment.
“She could have four languages in one sentence," Rampete said.
Letlape's body was found in the home of her boyfriend, Sibusiso Zitha, on May 30.
The celebrity chef made a name for herself after being retrenched in 2014 as an investment banker. This led her to enrol for a diploma in food preparation and cooking.
Specialising in patisserie, or sweet delicacies, Letlape, 38, opened a bespoke baking business, The Pastry Princess, and made a household name for herself.
Her father, Dr Kgosi Letlape, found her body at the Fourways home of her boyfriend, who has been arrested. He had gone to the property after his daughter sent a distressing text message to a family member.
Zitha, 40, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday and was charged with Letlape's murder.
Rampete recalled how she had asked him for help just over a year ago.
“Last year in March she said she wanted to see me. We chatted for about an hour with her saying I am failing her as a big brother. She said 'come closer to me, I need you'. It was a shock. We talked. She was such a beautiful soul.” .
Rampete said he spoke to the man accused of killing Letlape only once.
“I told him I understand you are in a relationship with our sister. I told him the family of Letlapes is good. I told him I am the only one who is not right because I am not a Letlape. That was the first and last time I spoke to him.”
During the funeral, ushers distributed purple scarves to mourners, Letlape's favourite colour.
Speakers took turns detailing her love for children and everyone around her. There was also a moment to sing Manchester United's song, a team Letlape supported.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
