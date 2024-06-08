Lifestyle

IN PICS | Runners hold final training session for Comrades on Durban promenade

08 June 2024 - 16:03 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners descended on the promenade in Durban for a final training session on Saturday.

The runners will be taking part in the 85.9km up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn, both two-time Comrades champions, will attempt to win the race for a third time.

The race will start outside the Durban city hall on Sunday with 20,000 runners expected to set off for the run to Pietermaritzburg.

A runner seen running on a beach in Durban where hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners were training ahead of the main race on Sunday.
A runner seen running on a beach in Durban where hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners were training ahead of the main race on Sunday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Runners taking part in the Comrades Marathon stretch on the promenade in Durban before a last training session ahead of the main race on Sunday.
Runners taking part in the Comrades Marathon stretch on the promenade in Durban before a last training session ahead of the main race on Sunday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A runner from Angola shows off his national colours as he joins hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners taking part in a final training session along the promenade in Durban.
A runner from Angola shows off his national colours as he joins hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners taking part in a final training session along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Comrades Marathon runners take part in a last training session along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A lady in a wheelchair joins comrades runners training along the promenade.
A lady in a wheelchair joins comrades runners training along the promenade.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Comrades Marathon runners putting in final training along the promenade in Durban.
Comrades Marathon runners putting in final training along the promenade in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

