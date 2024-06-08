Hundreds of Comrades Marathon runners descended on the promenade in Durban for a final training session on Saturday.
The runners will be taking part in the 85.9km up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn, both two-time Comrades champions, will attempt to win the race for a third time.
The race will start outside the Durban city hall on Sunday with 20,000 runners expected to set off for the run to Pietermaritzburg.
IN PICS | Runners hold final training session for Comrades on Durban promenade
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
