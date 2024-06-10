Can testicles be insured? Here's how Nick Cannon did it for $10m

Cannon is not the first to put his money where his most prized possession is.
For the past 13 years, Nick Cannon has left jaws dropping with each announcement of his offspring. The father of 12 has a long list of baby mammas, from music icons like Mariah Carey to reality TV stars like Bre Tiesi.
While many have wondered whether he can afford to pay his child support, it seems the value of his swimmers could bring home the bacon after he secured the title of Most Valuable Balls from soap maker Dr Squatch — and insured his testicles for $10m (R187.9m).
In a report by LA Times, Cannon thanked the company for the award, which comes with a trophy, and for "giving my balls the credit they deserve".
The award includes insurance cover from Marsh & McLennan Agency and Momentous Insurance Brokerage. Cannon said he was "doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids".
The title was awarded by assessing Cannon's crown jewels through a non-scientific digital survey that analysed his precious pair's "size, features and bedroom manoeuvres".
BODY PART INSURANCE
Cannon is not the first to put his money where his most prized possession is.
Heidi Klum has made headlines over the decades for insuring her legs during her heyday as a Victoria's Secret Angel. Her legs have been insured for different values. Her highest is at $1.2m (R22.6m) while the other, which has an injury from her youth, at $1m (R18.8m).
Pricier legs can be found on soccer legends David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo who got theirs insured for $195m (R3.66bn) and $145m (R2.72bn) respectively.
Country icon Dolly Parton insured her world-famous breasts for $600,000 (R11.3m), while Ugly Betty leading lady America Ferrera had her pearly whites covered for $10m (R187.9m).
Most of the coverage usually arises from brand deals and campaigns, as seen with Ferrera becoming the face of Aquafresh and Rihanna's million-dollar legs which landed her numerous Venus adverts.
Stars like Cannon's ex-wife Carey and Bruce Springsteen have insured their vocal cords for more than $30m (R563.8m).
The most infamous insurer of body parts is Lloyd’s of London.
INSURING BODY PARTS IN SOUTH AFRICA
Can South Africans get body parts insurance? The short answer is yes.
Digital insurance checker Verifi explains that anyone can do it if you have something personal and valuable that relates to a talent and skill. They provide the following key considerations on how it works:
