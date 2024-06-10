See why Kelly Rowland and Kourtney K’s red light hair therapy works

Sun exposure can worsen skin conditions and autoimmune diseases, including eczema and psoriasis, as heat and sweat worsen symptoms. This may lead to excessive itching and flaking which is painful.
As a trend growing in interest, red light therapy has won over stars including Kelly Rowland, Kourtney Kardashian and more.
The treatment involves exposure to red and near-infrared light which penetrates the skin by 1mm to 2mm. The process stimulates mitochondria in skin cells, boosting energy production essential for healing wounds and promoting hair growth and more.
Experts from beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha have revealed five benefits of red light therapy during summer.
PREVENTING SUNBURN
Summer is around the corner so it’s time to start thinking about the best ways to protect skin from UV radiation. In addition to regularly using sunscreen, research on LED photoprevention has shown people can avoid sunburn with regular red light therapy.
Red and near-infrared light prepares the skin for UV radiation. A 2008 study found red light pre-treatment significantly reduced redness and hyperpigmentation after sun exposure, similar to the effects of SPF15. The method is helpful for people who want to enjoy summer sunshine without sunburn, which can damage skin cells and encourage sunspots.
REDUCING WRINKLES
In addition to burns, sun damage can lead to premature ageing. Red light therapy reduces the appearance of premature ageing by increasing collagen production, with research from Gitnux stating the therapy can reduce wrinkles by 36% over 10 weeks.
Red and near-infrared light penetrates the skin and promotes the creation of the protein collagen, which is responsible for the skin’s strength, elasticity and hydration, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
REDUCING INFLAMMATION
Sun exposure can worsen skin conditions and autoimmune diseases, including eczema and psoriasis, as heat and sweat worsen symptoms. This may lead to excessive itching and flaking which is painful.
According to Elizabeth H Page MD, dermatologist at Beth Israel Lahey Health and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School in Boston, red light therapy’s anti-inflammatory properties can reduce the symptoms. Red and near-infrared lights combat white blood cells that trigger inflammation and cause lesions, such as those seen in cases of eczema and psoriasis.
IMPROVING SCARRING
The appearance of scarring can worsen after sun exposure. In addition to regularly using sunscreen that protects against discolouration, people can soften scarring with red light therapy.
The therapy can be used to treat multiple scars. For example, red and near-infrared light boosts collagen production, improving the appearance of acne-related scarring, otherwise known as atrophic scars. The same can be accomplished for keloid scars and stretch marks.
PROMOTING HAIR GROWTH
On average it is common for about 50 to 100 hair strands to fall out every day. However, some people may notice more hair loss during the summer months which can be due to a build-up of dirt, sweat and grease in hot weather.
According to research by Healthline, red light therapy improves circulation and encourages hair growth. It can promote hair growth during summer, specially for those with conditions such as alopecia.
RED LIGHT THERAPY’S CONTINUED BENEFITS
The list doesn’t stop there. Red light therapy has many other benefits, from relieving muscle pain to assisting wound healing and even reducing body fat. Despite outcomes varying from subject to subject, studies continue to be conducted into the benefits of this treatment, which doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon.
