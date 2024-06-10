Lifestyle

WATCH | Celine Dion has broken ribs as she battles incurable syndrome

I haven't beaten the disease as it's still within me and always will be, says Grammy-winning singer

10 June 2024 - 17:21 By Innocentia Nkadimeng
Grammy-winning singer Celine Dion has revealed she broke ribs due to a spasm related to Stiff Person Syndrome.
Image: Recording Academy/Instagram

Award-winning singer Celine Dion says she has broken ribs after being diagnosed with an incurable syndrome.

In 2022, Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects the central nervous system. In a recent interview with E! News, the Grammy winner expressed how much her life has changed while battling the syndrome and had to put live performances on hold.

She said the condition has affected all parts of her body and has made singing miserable. “When I'm singing it's like someone is strangling me and blocking my larynx,” Dion said.

“The spasm can also be felt in the abdominal area, in the spine, and in the ribs. It feels like if I point my feet or adjust my body in a certain position, it will stay that way and I cannot unlock them. It's [my] body cramping in a position that you cannot unlock.”

Dion expressed how hard her life has been since she was diagnosed with the disease in 2022.

“It's hard to do a show; it's hard to cancel a show. I'm working hard every day. I have to admit that it's been a struggle. I miss it so much, I miss the people,” she said, sobbing.

Céline Dion details more of her health journey with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Though there is no cure for the disease, Dion has remained hopeful in her journey.

“I haven't beaten the disease as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research — but for now I have to learn to live with it.”

A documentary about her illness, I Am: Celine Dion, will be released on June 25.

