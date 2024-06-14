The Huawei Pura 70 series is a tech enthusiast’s dream come true

A phone is no longer just a phone, and the Huawei Pura 70 series adds impetus to this statement as it proves what's possible when innovation meets meticulous design.

For those who revel in the latest tech advancements and demand only the best, a smartphone from the Huawei Pura 70 series is a must-have. It comprises three models — the Huawei Pura 70, the Huawei Pura 70 Pro and the flagship the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra — each designed to cater to different needs, while maintaining a high performance and design standard.

Here's an in-depth look at why the Huawei Pura 70 series will captures the hearts of tech and photography aficionados everywhere:

Revolutionary camera systems

At the heart of the Huawei Pura 70 series is a camera system that redefines what’s possible with mobile photography.

The Huawei Pura 70 features a robust camera set-up, a 1/1.3″ sensor, and an industry-leading F1.4 aperture. This ensures excellent light intake and exceptional photo quality in various lighting conditions. The Ultra Speed Snapshot feature, powered by the Huawei XD Motion Engine, captures fast-moving subjects with remarkable clarity, making it ideal for action shots.

Then the Huawei Pura 70 Pro builds on this with an even more powerful camera system, including a 1″ Ultra Lighting Pop-out camera with an F1.6 aperture. This retractable lens allows the Pura 70 Pro to maintain a sleek design while offering superior light-gathering capabilities and a shallower depth of field for beautiful bokeh effects.

The flagship Huawei Pura 70 Ultra boasts an Ultra Lighting XMAGE camera, featuring a huge 1″ sensor that excels in lowlight conditions and provides a wider dynamic range. The Ultra Speed Snapshot feature on the Ultra can capture subjects moving at speeds up to 300km/h in stunning detail.