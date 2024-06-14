The Huawei Pura 70 series is a tech enthusiast’s dream come true
These fashion-forward smartphones are designed for those who want the best in every aspect of their device
A phone is no longer just a phone, and the Huawei Pura 70 series adds impetus to this statement as it proves what's possible when innovation meets meticulous design.
For those who revel in the latest tech advancements and demand only the best, a smartphone from the Huawei Pura 70 series is a must-have. It comprises three models — the Huawei Pura 70, the Huawei Pura 70 Pro and the flagship the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra — each designed to cater to different needs, while maintaining a high performance and design standard.
Here's an in-depth look at why the Huawei Pura 70 series will captures the hearts of tech and photography aficionados everywhere:
Revolutionary camera systems
At the heart of the Huawei Pura 70 series is a camera system that redefines what’s possible with mobile photography.
The Huawei Pura 70 features a robust camera set-up, a 1/1.3″ sensor, and an industry-leading F1.4 aperture. This ensures excellent light intake and exceptional photo quality in various lighting conditions. The Ultra Speed Snapshot feature, powered by the Huawei XD Motion Engine, captures fast-moving subjects with remarkable clarity, making it ideal for action shots.
Then the Huawei Pura 70 Pro builds on this with an even more powerful camera system, including a 1″ Ultra Lighting Pop-out camera with an F1.6 aperture. This retractable lens allows the Pura 70 Pro to maintain a sleek design while offering superior light-gathering capabilities and a shallower depth of field for beautiful bokeh effects.
The flagship Huawei Pura 70 Ultra boasts an Ultra Lighting XMAGE camera, featuring a huge 1″ sensor that excels in lowlight conditions and provides a wider dynamic range. The Ultra Speed Snapshot feature on the Ultra can capture subjects moving at speeds up to 300km/h in stunning detail.
WATCH | With the Huawei Pura 70 series' Ultra Speed Snapshot feature, no moment is too fast to capture in stunning detail.
The Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto camera on both the Pro and Ultra models offers up to 35x magnification and can capture detailed macro shots from just 5cm away.
Display technology: a visual feast
The Huawei Pura 70 series sets a new benchmark for smartphone displays, with the Huawei X-True display delivering ultra-clear resolution and vibrant colours. The smartphones boast an impressive resolution of 460 ppi, ensuring sharp, detailed images and text. The displays' peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits means you can enjoy clear visibility even in bright sunlight — essential for outdoor use.
Each model supports a 1-120Hz LTPO Adaptive Refresh Rate, which dynamically adjusts based on user activity to provide a smooth viewing experience while conserving battery life. This makes the Pura 70 series perfect for everything from gaming to video streaming.
Performance that keeps up with your demands
The Huawei Pura 70 series is designed to meet the needs of users who require top-tier performance from their devices. It offers impressive battery capacities, with the Pura Huawei 70 featuring a 4,900mAh battery, the Huawei Pura 70 Pro a 5,050mAh battery and the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra a 5,200mAh battery.
Huawei's SuperCharge technology ensures you can quickly recharge your device and get back to what you love with the Pura 70 offering 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, and the Pro and Ultra models supporting 100W wired and 80W wireless charging.
Durability and design: built to last
A standout feature of the Huawei Pura 70 series is its exceptional durability, thanks to advanced materials and design innovations. For instance, advanced glass technology ensures the devices can withstand the rigours of daily use.
Both the Huawei Pura 70 and Huawei Pura 70 Pro are equipped with Super Durable Kunlun Glass, significantly enhancing scratch resistance and durability. The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra takes this up a notch and features Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass, a nanocrystalline material that boosts scratch resistance by 300% and improves drop resistance.
Advanced audio and communication
The Huawei Pura 70 series also excels in audio and communication, as exemplified by the fact that each model includes intelligent call noise cancellation, advanced voiceprint extraction as well as AI-driven environmental noise reduction to ensure clear, private conversations even in noisy environments.
They also support high-resolution audio, providing a rich, immersive sound experience for music, movies and gaming.
Order your new Huawei Pura 70 series smartphone today
Whether you're a developer, a photographer or a tech enthusiast who wants the best in every aspect of your device, the Huawei Pura 70 series has everything you need — and makes a bold fashion statement too.
It's available now, priced from R19,999 with promotional gifts valued over R7,700 from the Huawei online store (Ts & Cs apply) and at Huawei Authorised Experience Stores.
The series is also available in operator stores starting from R699 on a 36-month plan.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.