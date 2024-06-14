Lifestyle

RECIPE OF THE WEEK | French onion soup

Dig into this bowl of deliciousness

14 June 2024 - 07:59 By Hilary Biller (compiled)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rustle up a classic winter warmer, French onion soup.
Rustle up a classic winter warmer, French onion soup.
Image: Supplied

After what seemed like an endless summer we were plunged into icy weather overnight, which has meant scrabbling for warmth and turning to comforting food instead of salads.

There's nothing like a delicious soup to feed the heart and soul.

This old French classic is simple to make using ingredients at hand. It packs a powerhouse of flavour, and when finished off with a topping of croutons with melted cheese it is mmm.

FRENCH ONION SOUP

Serves 4-6

50g butter

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

1kg onions, halved and thinly sliced

5ml (1 tsp) sugar

4 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

30ml (2 tbsp) flour

350ml dry white wine

1¼ litres hot, strong-flavoured beef stock

Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper to taste

To serve:

½ loaf French bread or any white bread cut into 2cm slices

140g strong flavoured cheese, finely grated

Method:

  1. Melt the butter with the oil in a large, heavy-based pot over medium-high heat. Add the onions and fry with the lid on for 10 minutes until just soft.
  2. Lower the heat, sprinkle in the sugar, and cook uncovered for 20 minutes until caramelised, rich and very tender. The onions should be golden, full of flavour and soft when pinched between your fingers. Take care towards the end of cooking that they do not burn.
  3. Add the garlic in the final few minutes of the onions’ cooking time, then sprinkle in the flour and stir well.
  4. Increase the heat and keep stirring as you gradually add the wine, followed by the hot stock. Cover and simmer gently for 15 to 20 minutes. Taste to see if it needs a bit of salt and pepper as your beef stock will be salty, which may be enough.
  5. When ready to serve, turn on the grill and toast the bread on a baking sheet.
  6. Ladle the soup into heatproof bowls. Put a slice of toast on top of each bowl of soup and pile on the cheese. Place the bowls on the baking sheet and grill until the cheese has melted.
  7. Serve immediately.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

7 ways to eat yourself healthy this winter

Here's how the food you eat can help keep you physically and mentally fit this winter
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Seven secrets to making scrumptious homemade soup, no recipe required

There's nothing like a bowl of soup to boost the spirits. Follow these tips to take yours even more flavourful
Lifestyle
4 years ago

Three delish meals that start with a sachet of ready-made butternut soup

It's easy to 'soup' up this winter favourite with a couple of added ingredients, as well as to turn it into a creamy, cheesy sauce for pasta. Here's ...
Lifestyle
4 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here’s why South African men love Rooibos Lifestyle
  2. Why getting loans to fund homeowner deposits is a trap Lifestyle
  3. Should we drink coffee first thing in the morning? Here’s why experts say no Lifestyle
  4. Raise your glass to trendy rooibos beer Lifestyle
  5. See the top makeup mistakes that add 10 years to your face Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...