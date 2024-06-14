Lifestyle

Thesis brings a pop of colour to winter fashion in latest collab

Celebrated for weaving tales of the township in their clothing, we catch up with the co-founders for their collection with Jägermeister

12 June 2024 - 15:41 By Thango Ntwasa

For close to 20 years, Thesis Lifestyle has developed to become a constant feature in the South African streetwear scene. Originally founded by a group of friends, the brand has since transformed under the careful eye of design duo Galebowe Mahlatsi and Wandile Zondo. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here’s why South African men love Rooibos Lifestyle
  2. Why getting loans to fund homeowner deposits is a trap Lifestyle
  3. The Huawei Pura 70 series is a tech enthusiast’s dream come true Lifestyle
  4. Should we drink coffee first thing in the morning? Here’s why experts say no Lifestyle
  5. Youth document democracy in action Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...