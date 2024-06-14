Thesis brings a pop of colour to winter fashion in latest collab
Celebrated for weaving tales of the township in their clothing, we catch up with the co-founders for their collection with Jägermeister
12 June 2024 - 15:41
For close to 20 years, Thesis Lifestyle has developed to become a constant feature in the South African streetwear scene. Originally founded by a group of friends, the brand has since transformed under the careful eye of design duo Galebowe Mahlatsi and Wandile Zondo. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.