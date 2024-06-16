Your Weekly Stars June 17-23

GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
The luck planet is toying with you, bringing promises without fulfilment. Not for much longer. The plan is to help you choose more carefully. Once you’ve made more sensible selections, the goodies will begin to arrive. By Saturday, a powerful Full Moon will be showing you where to invest your winnings. Try thinking long term — for once. The planets are with you for most of the next year. Make the most.
CANCER
June 21 — July 22
The planets are waking you up, sending a wave of excitement through your world. The question is, how many of your dreams compare with reality, and what can you do to fix that? The love life is a good place to start. Venus, the goddess of romance, arrives on Tuesday, fluffing you up with confidence and glamour. Money is already making a few interesting moves. Now you just need to figure out what you really want. Saturday’s Full Moon will help.
LEO
July 23 — August 22
In a bit of a mood, are you? Ranting and raving at anyone who crosses your path? Better watch that mouth. The things you say could come back to haunt you when you least expect it. The strange thing is, if you use these deliciously creative energies well, you could be in for a fabulous week. All the most powerful forces are with you — energy, initiative, assertion, charm, and even luck. Saturday’s fabulous Full Moon puts the cherry on the top.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
Just when you are ready to give up, the planets will swoop in with a host of goodies for you to savour. Strangely, a batch of unaccustomed passions have already taken you by surprise, leaving you emotionally at sea. Wait for Saturday’s Full Moon before making any choices. Alternatively, focus on a fabulous career that’s managing fine on its own — and leave the rest until you’ve had time to calm down.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
Saturday’s cheerful Full Moon brings a marked difference in your social behaviour. Suddenly you feel more appealing — and everyone else seems to feel the same way! This is not a mirage. Have some fun. Then when you’re ready to return to what you so fondly call “reality”, your sex appeal will only add to the myriad delights you have on call. This is a great week. Don’t waste a moment panicking about what “might” have been. You know how crazy you can be.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
There’s romance in the air ... with your dynamic display of fire and passion causing relationships to take a surprising turn. Give it till Saturday — when a fabulous Full Moon will have made its move — before making new decisions. Meanwhile, you’re going to have to work on keeping your temper in check. You don’t want to frighten off the gentler flowers who might gravitate into your orbit. And besides, no-one will mind if you’re not tough all the time.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — 21 December
A new direction, perhaps? A new purpose propelled by something meaningful and important? Dig out your inner wisdom — there’s a bucketload in there — and make a plan. The planets are standing by with offers of assistance and clues to your next move. And then, when you’ve had enough of all that, there’s a side dish of romance to nibble on. That will arrive during Saturday’s Full Moon. Prepare your gratitude in advance.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
Romance — the kind that creeps up from behind — slides into your life without your permission. By the time Saturday’s Capricorn Full Moon makes her presence felt, the mood will be atomic. This could be the moment you discover what it means to truly love. Enjoy it — but not so much that you ignore your other life. Your friends need you. And your career is shifting to a fabulous new level. Eyes peeled for magical new options.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
You’re making friends with exactly the kind of people who can help you — most likely when you least expect it. You might even attract the backing you need to start something new. While you’re waiting, take special care of your health. Energy and focus will be vital during the next few days. And yes, if that means a week of selfishness, remind yourself you deserve it. You can get back to saving the world after Saturday’s powerful Full Moon.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
If you’re determined to get what you want, you’ll have to make sure the others get theirs first. So, though you may feel as though you’re being walked all over, you’ll be a lot happier with the results than you imagined. And don’t go doing that independent “I don’t need anyone” thing. You’ve cried wolf once too often on that one — and this time people will take you at your word. So devour a kilo of humble pie and ask for help. You’ll get it. Most people really like you. Let them in.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
The fact is, impatience followed by mad decisions won’t bring you any closer to happiness. Besides, there are important matters at stake that are worthy of lasting attention. Is it right to end your relationship? Should you find a new career path? What do you really believe in? Take your time with this. Saturday’s Full Moon will send some pointers. But when in doubt, speak to someone who’s much saner than you. There’s plenty of help available.
TAURUS
20 April — 20 May
All those delicious social skills are needed now — together with a certain adaptability. Also, that mad desire of yours to control events will have to go. Think of yourself rowing down a river without any oars and you’ll have the picture of your life. Not easy, but full of delicious adventure. On the inside, meanwhile, your entire psyche is going through a transformation. Starting during Saturday’s exciting Full Moon you’ll begin to reinvent yourself completely. And won’t that be fun?
Your Chart
Michael Dlamini (22/1/74, Johannesburg, 1.30pm)
Sun sign: Aquarius
Moon sign: Capricorn
Rising Sign: Taurus
You like control, but you don’t like change. Commitment is a scary word for you, yet you want everyone else to commit to you. You yearn for adventure and exploration — yet you’re terrified of failure, often imprisoned by your own wild ambitions. There’s a lot going on in that head of yours, and you must drive yourself crazy trying to figure it all out. Next month, you’re in for a few surprises, as control is ripped away, and you find yourself at the mercy of a very interesting universe. Part of you will love it. Tune into that part and release the reins — and you’ll be really pleased with the results. Possibilities include family pregnancy, a new love, a change of home, and, a little later, career changes. Some travel is on the cards too. In short, your life is about to transform — and your attitude along with it. View it as an adventure and you’ll have a ball.
Want your chart read?
E-mail Linda Shaw at asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
Your Weekly Stars June 17-23
See what the stars have in store for you
