Brad Pitt F1 movie release date confirmed

18 June 2024 - 08:18 By Reuters
The plot sees Brad Pitt star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie team mate at APX.
Brad Pitt's as-yet unnamed Formula One movie will be released globally on June 25 next year, with a North American debut two days later, F1 and Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday.

The film is being made with the co-operation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose Top Gun: Maverick grossed $1.49bn (about R27.21bn) worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.

It will be distributed by Warner Bros Pictures in cinemas and IMAX.

Seven-times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer, with filming starting last year and continuing during selected grand prix weekends this season.

The production team have had a garage and pitwall stand as a fictional 11th “APX GP” team.

Formula 1 set to rock the streets of Sandton in October

The savage roar of the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 Formula One car will echo through Katherine Street in Sandton, Johannesburg, in October when ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Other cast members include Academy award-winner Javier Bardem and best supporting actress nominee Kerry Condon.

Formula One said production of the movie would complete at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

The sport is hoping the movie cements the appeal of the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive that has boosted Formula One's popularity and growth worldwide, and particularly in the key US market.

Formula One has three US races in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas.

“We’ve seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that,” Mercedes driver Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari at the end of the season, said last year.

