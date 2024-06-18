The plot sees Pitt, who is 60 years old, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie teammate at APX.
Other cast members include Academy award-winner Javier Bardem and best supporting actress nominee Kerry Condon.
Formula One said production of the movie would complete at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.
The sport is hoping the movie cements the appeal of the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive that has boosted Formula One's popularity and growth worldwide, and particularly in the key US market.
Formula One has three US races in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas.
“We’ve seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that,” Mercedes driver Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari at the end of the season, said last year.
Brad Pitt F1 movie release date confirmed
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Image
Brad Pitt's as-yet unnamed Formula One movie will be released globally on June 25 next year, with a North American debut two days later, F1 and Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday.
The film is being made with the co-operation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose Top Gun: Maverick grossed $1.49bn (about R27.21bn) worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.
It will be distributed by Warner Bros Pictures in cinemas and IMAX.
Seven-times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer, with filming starting last year and continuing during selected grand prix weekends this season.
The production team have had a garage and pitwall stand as a fictional 11th “APX GP” team.
Formula 1 set to rock the streets of Sandton in October
The plot sees Pitt, who is 60 years old, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie teammate at APX.
Other cast members include Academy award-winner Javier Bardem and best supporting actress nominee Kerry Condon.
Formula One said production of the movie would complete at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.
The sport is hoping the movie cements the appeal of the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive that has boosted Formula One's popularity and growth worldwide, and particularly in the key US market.
Formula One has three US races in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas.
“We’ve seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that,” Mercedes driver Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari at the end of the season, said last year.
READ MORE:
FIA ditches 'Verstappen rule' and opens door for Antonelli
Ryan Blaney ends victory drought with win at Iowa Speedway
Ferrari win 24 Hours of Le Mans for second year in a row
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos