Five fragrance trends defining scents for men and women
This year's approach to scent has changed dramatically. Here's how you can keep up with the new perfumes taking over
This year has seen a number of revamps and risks taken in the fragrance industry. Leading these trends is a need for inclusivity led by a the pursuit of unique scents, something spotted by Zaweer Ebrahim, brand manager at Playboy.
“Celebrating individuality is at the heart of fragrance trends in 2024. People are seeking scents that not only smell good but also reflect their unique personality and values,” he said. Here are his top five trends to look out for on your next fragrance buy.
1. Unisex fragrances
More men and women have dropped traditional ideas of scents according to gender. Instead recent trends are leaning towards fragrances that appeal to a broader audience. It's about creating fragrances that break free from old stereotypes, and letting individuals express themselves freely.
2. Sustainability
Sustainability continues to play a leading role in the world of perfume. Eco-friendly perfumes are the new kids on the block. Consumers are leading the charge on this as they look for brands that use sustainable ingredients, packaging you can recycle and don't test on animals. Like many industries, perfume has become about more than just the scent — it's also about doing the right thing for the environment.
3. Revolutionising fragrance
In a move that's shaking up the fragrance industry, brands are starting to incorporate the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to redefine personalised fragrance. By analysing individual preferences, lifestyle and mood, AI algorithms create bespoke scents that resonate with personal identity, giving consumers the ability to customise their fragrance. From fragrance to fashion, cars to cosmetics, the integration of AI is revolutionising how consumers interact with products. It's like having your own personal genie, granting your every wish — well, almost.
4. Retro scents
With classic floral bouquets and vintage-inspired musks, whether you're captivated by the elegance of the roaring 1920s or the laid-back vibes of the 1970s, retro fragrances offer a nostalgic trip through scent that resonates with the heartwarming memories of yesteryears. It's like stepping into a time machine, but instead of bell-bottoms and disco balls, you're greeted with the sweet scent of nostalgia.
5. Mindful fragrances
In 2024, there's a trend for fragrances that do more than smell good — they also make you feel good. These mood-altering fragrances are like aromatherapy in a bottle because, let's be honest, life can sometimes feel like a rollercoaster ride. So, whether you're in need of a little Zen, a boost of energy or just craving a sweet escape from reality, there's a fragrance out there to match.
