Premium appliances, unbeatable prices: LG Life’s Good Celebration Sale
Invest in the best for less with irresistible deals on the brand's quality home appliances until July 1
Imagine a kitchen where every appliance is not just functional, but beautifully designed; a laundry area that simplifies the chore of washing; and a living room where entertainment merges seamlessly with the latest in technology. This is what the LG Life’s Good Celebration Sale brings to your doorstep.
Embrace a lifestyle of luxury and convenience: elevate your home with LG's premium appliances, which are being offered at irresistibly discounted prices during this not-to-be-missed sale, on until July 1.
Whether you prefer in-store shopping or the ease of making online purchases, the brand's participating retailers have you covered. From Makro to Game, Hirsch’s to Takealot, a world of savings and quality products awaits.
Discover unbeatable deals on LG’s home appliances
LG InstaView 889l Matte Black, Four-Door, Door-in-Door Fridge
This chic black door-in-door refrigerator with LG InstaView combines stunning design with practicality. This innovative appliance allows you to simply knock twice on the glass panel to illuminate the interior without opening the door, preserving the cool temperature.
Its intelligent HygieneFresh+ air filter can eliminate up to 99.999% of bacteria and reduce unpleasant odours in the fridge.
Experience ultimate convenience in your kitchen with this remarkable refrigerator, available now for just R69,999.
LG 21kg Black Steel Front Load Washing Machine
Doing laundry is a breeze thanks to the LG 21kg Black Steel Front Load Washing Machine's cool features.
Imagine being able to pause the wash cycle to toss in that forgotten sock or shirt — it’s a game-changer. This machine also offers a clever mix of six handwashing motions for a top-notch clean that’s gentle on fabric.
And let’s not forget about the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam, which kicks allergens like dust mites and bacteria to the curb by opening up fibres during the wash.
Get yours today for only R19,999.
LG 16kg DUAL Heat Pump Inverter Dryer
The LG 16kg DUAL Heat Pump Inverter Dryer is your ideal laundry companion with cutting-edge features for ultimate convenience.
Thanks to its advanced inverter technology and DUAL Inverter Heat Pump, this dryer offers unparalleled energy efficiency and faster drying times. The Eco Hybrid technology lets you choose between saving energy or time, depending on your lifestyle needs.
Experience gentle care for your clothes with the ability to smooth creases and reduce shrinkage through low-temperature drying using heat pump technology.
Enjoy hassle-free drying and more free time for only R23,999.
Bid farewell to dishwashing woes with the LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher.
Designed to make your life easier, this dishwasher features TrueSteam technology for spotless dishes, QuadWash with multi-motion wash arms for thorough cleaning, and a 10-year warranty on the inverter direct drive motor.
You'll also enjoy the convenience of EasyRack Plus and ThinQ Wi-Fi connectivity.
Grab yours now for only R10,999.
Laundry day just got a lot easier with the LG 8.5kg wash/5kg dry VCM Washer/Dryer. This washer/dryer combo includes AI DD for personalised fabric care, Steam technology for cleaner clothes, and a larger capacity to handle bigger loads. With ThinQ integration, you can control your laundry appliances with just a tap on an app.
Own it now for only R8,999.
LG 39l NeoChef Convection Microwave
Cook like a chef with the 39l NeoChef Convection Microwave. This kitchen essential boasts smart inverter technology for precise cooking, even heating for consistent results, and fast cooking for busy days.
Indulge in tasty grilling options, healthy cooking presets, and EasyClean for effortless maintenance.
Take it home today for only R6,999.
Invest in the best for less
With the LG Life’s Good Celebration Sale, luxury and affordability unite to give you the opportunity to upgrade your home with innovative appliances at unbeatable prices.
Don't miss out: visit LG.com/za to find a stockist near you.
Stock is limited and models and pricing may very per retailer. Terms and conditions apply.
This article was sponsored by LG.