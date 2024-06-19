Not all great outfits need to be dramatic. The best fashion choices can be found in colours that suit your skin tone, items that fit like a glove and accessorising that does not clash with what you've put together.
The Lesotho queen nailed this with her cobalt blue ensemble that marries the ostentatious impulse of many stylists and self-styled dignitaries with the need to embody the minimal glamour found at a formal ceremony.
She brings bold shapes, accentuating her figure in a manner that is not overly cinched and looks comfortable. Her satellite fascinator is already a spectacle, so she opts for a simple bow in black rather than feathers and layers of tulle.
The star of the show is her calf-length coat dress which features an asymmetrical button closure. Rather than overstyle the look with diamonds or sequins, Masenate's lapel features matching blue beads to draw attention to the elegant wide cowl neckline.
Best and worst dressed: presidential inauguration 2024
Queen Masenate, Nandi Madida, Pemmy Majodina and more take on the ceremony's red carpet
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Fashion and politics come together in many ways, specifically in how leaders choose to portray themselves to their followers or contrarians. For attendees, the inauguration of South Africa's president and other high-profile appearances have become an opportunity to promote local artisans, from designers to accessories designers.
At this year's ceremony, guests opted for a mix between traditional garb and sleek formal wear that deviates from the theatrics that the state of the nation address is often critiqued for.
With less being key for more, not all attendees were laid-back with their fashion choices, which can come off as crass and ostentatious in the sociopolitical climate of South Africa. Here are some of the top and flop moments that graced the day's red carpet.
BEST
QUEEN MASENATE MOHATO SEEISO
Not all great outfits need to be dramatic. The best fashion choices can be found in colours that suit your skin tone, items that fit like a glove and accessorising that does not clash with what you've put together.
The Lesotho queen nailed this with her cobalt blue ensemble that marries the ostentatious impulse of many stylists and self-styled dignitaries with the need to embody the minimal glamour found at a formal ceremony.
She brings bold shapes, accentuating her figure in a manner that is not overly cinched and looks comfortable. Her satellite fascinator is already a spectacle, so she opts for a simple bow in black rather than feathers and layers of tulle.
The star of the show is her calf-length coat dress which features an asymmetrical button closure. Rather than overstyle the look with diamonds or sequins, Masenate's lapel features matching blue beads to draw attention to the elegant wide cowl neckline.
NOMVULA MOKONYANE
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
In South African fashion, bold silhouettes and sparkling fabrics are used to display success, power and glamour. The problem is that it takes on the extremities of yesteryear — more is more and bigger is better.
Luckily, Nomvula Mokonyane found a stylish balance between being ostentatious and dressed for business. The bright canary yellow two-piece is an eye-catcher, with sophisticated finishes seen in the cinched waist and side zip that give it a modern finish. Rather than dramatic puffed shoulders, her outfit instead features bows which could have been left out for stand-alone straps.
NANDI MADIDA
Keeping to formal attire outside of sweeping ball gowns and My Fair Lady-esque hats, Madida set the tone in a chic yet trendy ensemble.
Sporting a deconstructed white blazer with textured details creates the illusion of an oversized blouse tucked into cropped black trousers with a slim Louis Vuitton belt to elongate her body. To add a bit of colour to her bag she rocks a Chanel boy bag with a top handle all brought together by an eye-catching black flower detail on her shoulder.
NOBUNTU HLAZO-WEBSTER
Hlazo-Webster means business in an all-black suit with intricate floral details. Classic details are prioritised with drop earrings and a red lip that capture the Build One SA co-founder's approach to effortless corporate glamour.
PEMMY MAJODINA
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Traditional regalia was a favourite for attendees at this year's inauguration, a breath of fresh air especially from MPs like Majodina, who often gets all eyes on her for outlandish outfits. However, this year we are seeing her embrace less bold colours and more earthier and warmer tones as seen with her outfit for the inauguration. Adding layers using beadwork and colours that complement her yellow umbhaco, the look is a classic approach that works brilliantly for her body type.
WORST
INKHOSIKATI LAFOGIYANE
All that glitters is not necessarily a golden fashion choice. Take this hot pink ensemble from one of the queens of Eswatini. The look is ostentatious, with a jewel-encrusted cape and bodice topped with a dramatic fascinator with feathers to boot. While it's a great fit for her body, perhaps she should save it for a polo appearance.
SITHEMBILE ZONDO
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The phrase mooi van ver can best capture Sithembile's era-defying frock. In what makes her appear as a dolled-up version of a knight, she piled on several trends from different centuries; jacquard details, elaborate royal prints and leg o' mutton sleeves. While the bodice is expertly made, the beadwork gives it the costume finish of a medieval bustier.
QUEEN NOLUBABALO MCINGA-DALINDYEBO
There are bold choices, then there is the lazy risk of wearing one colour that matches a bold wig colour. Mcinga-Dalindyebo tried to embrace the power of green and instead she seems like she got lost on her way to a Power Rangers convention.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Didi, Tarina Patel, Kelly Rowland: best & worst dressed, Cannes Film Festival
Lindiwe Sisulu, Nambitha, Supra: best and worst dressed of the week
State of the nation undressed: how the red carpet changes designers' lives
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos