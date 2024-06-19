Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a useful tool for some to generate simple writing tasks or fun images for a hoot. However, Geonode technology expert Josh Gordon believes AI can tailor beauty treatments based on one's individual habits such as coffee consumption.
According to Gordon, coffee, renowned for its stimulating properties, is also abundant in antioxidants, reducing inflammation and combating signs of ageing. Enter AI — it can calculate your coffee intake, comprehend the accompanying skincare benefits and assist in crafting a beauty routine that promotes skin health.
According to AI for social good, AI can employ advanced algorithms to evaluate our daily, weekly or monthly coffee consumption. It collects data from our coffee machine, mobile apps or manual input. This information enables AI to suggest personalised skincare plans, taking into account factors such as antioxidant absorption, dehydration levels and skin sensitivity.
“The potential lies in AI's remarkable ability to process vast amounts of data and transform it into actionable advice,” says Gordon.
Here's the breakdown of how AI’s coffee consumption computation enhances your beauty:
See how AI can help use coffee for your beauty regimen
Three ways to enhance your beauty with your java intake
Image: 123RF/allaaramyan
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a useful tool for some to generate simple writing tasks or fun images for a hoot. However, Geonode technology expert Josh Gordon believes AI can tailor beauty treatments based on one's individual habits such as coffee consumption.
According to Gordon, coffee, renowned for its stimulating properties, is also abundant in antioxidants, reducing inflammation and combating signs of ageing. Enter AI — it can calculate your coffee intake, comprehend the accompanying skincare benefits and assist in crafting a beauty routine that promotes skin health.
According to AI for social good, AI can employ advanced algorithms to evaluate our daily, weekly or monthly coffee consumption. It collects data from our coffee machine, mobile apps or manual input. This information enables AI to suggest personalised skincare plans, taking into account factors such as antioxidant absorption, dehydration levels and skin sensitivity.
“The potential lies in AI's remarkable ability to process vast amounts of data and transform it into actionable advice,” says Gordon.
Here's the breakdown of how AI’s coffee consumption computation enhances your beauty:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Should we drink coffee first thing in the morning? Here’s why experts say no
Winter TLC to keep your fur babies healthy and happy
10 ways to keep winter weight off so you can slay in summer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos