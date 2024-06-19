Lifestyle

See how AI can help use coffee for your beauty regimen

Three ways to enhance your beauty with your java intake

19 June 2024 - 15:23 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Can your coffee intake affect your beauty regimen?
Image: 123RF/allaaramyan

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a useful tool for some to generate simple writing tasks or fun images for a hoot. However, Geonode technology expert Josh Gordon believes AI can tailor beauty treatments based on one's individual habits such as coffee consumption. 

According to Gordon, coffee, renowned for its stimulating properties, is also abundant in antioxidants, reducing inflammation and combating signs of ageing. Enter AI — it can calculate your coffee intake, comprehend the accompanying skincare benefits and assist in crafting a beauty routine that promotes skin health.

According to AI for social good, AI can employ advanced algorithms to evaluate our daily, weekly or monthly coffee consumption. It collects data from our coffee machine, mobile apps or manual input. This information enables AI to suggest personalised skincare plans, taking into account factors such as antioxidant absorption, dehydration levels and skin sensitivity.

“The potential lies in AI's remarkable ability to process vast amounts of data and transform it into actionable advice,” says Gordon.

Here's the breakdown of how AI’s coffee consumption computation enhances your beauty:

  • Charting antioxidant intake: AI crunches the numbers on your coffee consumption data, determining antioxidant levels your skin benefits from and suggesting skincare products or routines that complement your intake.
  • Balancing hydration levels: While coffee provides antioxidant benefits, it's a diuretic, potentially leading to dehydration — a primary trigger for dull skin and wrinkles. AI can counteract this by recommending increased water intake or hydrating skincare products.
  • Adjusting for skin sensitivity: Excessive caffeine can result in skin sensitivity, but don't worry — AI calculates your coffee intake, predicts its affect on your skin and suggests appropriate skincare solutions.

