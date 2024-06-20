What is it?: With moving staircases and literal unicorns, magical students in the Harry Potter book series learn their craft at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. JK Rowling, the author, has mentioned that many locations in Hogwarts were inspired by real places in Scotland and England.
From Gotham to Hogwarts: where to find top 5 most-loved fictional locations
1. GOTHAM CITY, BATMAN
What is it?: With close to 170,000 annual searches, the metropolis from the Batman universe is known for its iconic skyline, shadowy alleyways and masked vigilantes.
Where is it?: While the streets of New York City and parts of New Jersey are inspirations for the villain-infested streets of the urban jungle, fans can get a taste of a Gotham City tour at Warner Bros World in Abu Dhabi.
2. ATLANTIS
What is it?: With its history rooted in Greek mythology, the city has been referenced countless times over thousands of years and is sometimes considered to be at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. Whether it's fans of the Aquaman trilogy or the Journey movie series, the search for the ocean kingdom has piqued plenty of interests.
Where is it?: While a submarine to the Atlantic Ocean's bottom might be your last voyage, it's probably best to try a half-sunk chunk of land like Zealand. Also known as Tasmantis or Te Riu-a-Māui, take a trip to New Zealand to see the picturesque microcontinent.
Broken off from Antarctica, Zealand is half the size of Australia and famed for being a volcanically active region with six active volcanoes.
3. HOGWARTS, Harry Potter
Alnwick Castle's history is tied to the border with Scotland and the Percey or Percy family. The castle was an important fortification in the battles in this region and even came under attack by William Wallace. The most famous member of the Percy family was Hotspur, who was featured in a Shakespeare play. The castle has several museums, exhibitions, and tours for visitors.
4. AGRABAH, ALADDIN
What is it?: The vibrant desert kingdom of Agrabah from Disney’s Aladdin overflows with treasures, towering palaces and flying carpets. This fictional location draws a mix of Middle Eastern and South Asian influences in its culture, architecture and atmosphere, mostly due to being first introduced in The Arabian Nights book. While you may not be able to secure a flight to Agrabah, you can explore this fictional world in its 1992 animated fantasy film, or more recently, the 2019 live-action version.
Where is it?: To get the best view of the king's palace, your best bet is the Taj Mahal. While the fictional counterpart boasts treasures and numerous delights, the real-life location is a tomb considered by many to be the greatest architectural achievement in the world.
5. STARS HOLLOW, GILMORE GIRLS
What is it?: Diverting from the heroes and capes, the cosy small town charm of Stars Hollow, from the beloved TV show Gilmore Girls, wraps up the top five with the beloved mother and daughter duo from the 1990s series. While there isn't a real Stars Hollow, the quaint TV set was inspired by visits the creator of the show, Amy Sherman-Palladino, made to several small towns in Connecticut.
Where is it?: Fans, crew and cast of the show have made appearances in Connecticut at the Mayflower Guest Inn where the creator was inspired most to create the show. Rory's high school scenes were shot at the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills. Scenes of her time at Yale were shot at Pomona College in Claremont.
