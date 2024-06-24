Lifestyle

It’s never too late to start: tips to keep your skin fresh from your 20s to your 60s

Forever young: how to master your skincare regime at every life stage

24 June 2024 - 10:00 By Thango Ntwasa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Proper skincare is essential at every stage of life to maintain youthful radiance and protect against the signs of ageing.
Proper skincare is essential at every stage of life to maintain youthful radiance and protect against the signs of ageing.
Image: Supplied

Many factors can affect our skin, whether it's something inescapable such as sun damage or as inevitable as stress, they can have an adverse effect on your skin.

This is especially the case for women’s skin, which undergoes significant changes over the years, influenced by factors such as age, hormones, lifestyle and environment.

Vitaderm marketing manager Ruan Winter says proper skincare is essential at every life stage to maintain a youthful radiance and to help protect it.

Winter shares a comprehensive breakdown of best skincare practises and recommended products through the decades.

Your 20s

Your skin is usually at its peak, with high collagen production and natural resilience. Focus on establishing good skincare habits that will benefit you in the long run.

  1. Cleanser: Use a gentle cleanser twice a day to remove impurities and keep your skin clean. Vitaderm’s Gentle Cream Cleanser contains phyto extracts of rosewood, lavender and rose geranium to effectively cleanse all skin types, including ultra-sensitive. It’s gentle, removes daily pollution and makeup and conditions the skin, leaving it fresh and revitalised.
  2. Sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily to protect against harmful UV rays and prevent premature ageing.
  3. Moisturiser: Keep your skin hydrated with a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser suitable for your skin type.
  4. Eye cream: Start using an eye cream to prevent fine lines and dark circles around the delicate eye area.
  5. Antioxidants: Incorporate products with antioxidants (such as vitamin C) to protect your skin from environmental damage.

5 hacks to help you stay moisturised this summer

With the heat up, sunscreen is not the only thing that should be on your mind.
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Your 30s

Collagen production starts to decline, leading to subtle changes in skin elasticity and hydration. Focus on maintaining your skin's resilience and addressing early signs of ageing.

  1. Hydration: Opt for a moisturiser with added hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture.
  2. Retinol: Consider introducing retinol products to your routine to boost collagen production and minimise fine lines.
  3. Exfoliation: Exfoliate regularly (2-3 times a week) to promote cell turnover and maintain a radiant complexion.
  4. Eye Cream with peptides: Upgrade to an eye cream that contains peptides to target deeper wrinkles and promote firmness. Vitaderm’s Eye Lift Gel contains the peptide, Eyeseryl®, which assists in reducing dark circles and puffiness while maintaining collagen and improving suppleness.

Your 40s

Collagen and elastin production further decrease, leading to more noticeable signs of ageing. Prioritise skin nourishment and intensive treatments.

  1. Rich moisturiser: Switch to a richer, creamier moisturiser to combat dryness and enhance skin elasticity.
  2. Peptides and growth factors: Use sera or creams with peptides and growth factors to promote collagen synthesis and repair.
  3. Neck and décolletage care: Extend your skincare routine to the neck and décolletage area to prevent sagging and fine lines. Vitaderm’s Firming Treatment Cream is ideal for use on the neck and décolleté area, as well as areas such as the hands and arms, which may require more focused attention. The conditioning and anti-ageing cream will assist skin lacking vibrancy and firmness and contains hyaluronic acid and peptides.
  4. Chemical peels: Consider professional chemical peels to address hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone.

The rise of beard transplants: how the trend is saving men's dating lives

To up their chances and boost their confidence, more men are undergoing beard transplants, says an expert
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Your 50s

Hormonal changes and decreased skin cell turnover can lead to more pronounced wrinkles and loss of firmness. Prioritise skin rejuvenation and deep hydration.

  1. Hyaluronic acid: Opt for products with high concentrations of hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate the skin.
  2. Anti-ageing sera or complexes: Incorporate potent anti-ageing sera or complexes with ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C or niacinamide. Vitaderm’s Nutrient Complex is ultra-nourishing comprising three powerful antioxidants: Vitamin C, ferulic acid and ubiquinol. Vitamin C also assists in brightening.
  3. Facial oils: Consider using facial oils to nourish and improve the skin's moisture barrier.
  4. Facial massages: Incorporate facial massages to improve blood circulation and stimulate collagen production.

Your 60s

Maintaining healthy and vibrant skin becomes more crucial. Focus on gentle care, nourishment and protection.

  1. Mild cleansers: Use mild, non-stripping cleansers to avoid irritation and dryness.
  2. Intensive moisturisers: Choose deeply nourishing moisturisers that contain ceramides and essential fatty acids.
  3. Sun protection: Continue using sunscreen daily and avoid excessive sun exposure to prevent further skin damage. Vitaderm’s Reflective Sun Barrier SPF 35+ has a non-greasy, matt texture and protects against UVA and UVB rays.
  4. Antioxidant-rich diet: Maintain a diet rich in antioxidants to support skin health from within.

For more information visit the Vitaderm website.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

This pink oasis is the 'crema' of the crop

Crema Beauty founder Sandy Koukouves shares why this must-try nail and beauty haven is the place to be for relaxation and top-tier pampering
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Could your sunscreen be contributing to beach erosion?

Craig Downs’s 2015 study linked chemical sunscreens to coral reef harm; now he’s investigating other coastal impacts
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Fashion flop or bully victim? Amanda Black a reminder of celeb pressures

While fans who watched her live had mixed reactions to her outfit, her choice reflects the results of a brand in misalignment.
Lifestyle
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed: presidential inauguration 2024 Lifestyle
  2. The Huawei Pura 70 series is a tech enthusiast’s dream come true Lifestyle
  3. Premium appliances, unbeatable prices: LG Life’s Good Celebration Sale Lifestyle
  4. Does exercise really do nothing for longevity, as a Finnish twins study ... Lifestyle
  5. Should we drink coffee first thing in the morning? Here’s why experts say no Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...