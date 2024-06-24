It’s never too late to start: tips to keep your skin fresh from your 20s to your 60s

Many factors can affect our skin, whether it's something inescapable such as sun damage or as inevitable as stress, they can have an adverse effect on your skin.
This is especially the case for women’s skin, which undergoes significant changes over the years, influenced by factors such as age, hormones, lifestyle and environment.
Vitaderm marketing manager Ruan Winter says proper skincare is essential at every life stage to maintain a youthful radiance and to help protect it.
Winter shares a comprehensive breakdown of best skincare practises and recommended products through the decades.
Your 20s
Your skin is usually at its peak, with high collagen production and natural resilience. Focus on establishing good skincare habits that will benefit you in the long run.
- Cleanser: Use a gentle cleanser twice a day to remove impurities and keep your skin clean. Vitaderm’s Gentle Cream Cleanser contains phyto extracts of rosewood, lavender and rose geranium to effectively cleanse all skin types, including ultra-sensitive. It’s gentle, removes daily pollution and makeup and conditions the skin, leaving it fresh and revitalised.
- Sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily to protect against harmful UV rays and prevent premature ageing.
- Moisturiser: Keep your skin hydrated with a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser suitable for your skin type.
- Eye cream: Start using an eye cream to prevent fine lines and dark circles around the delicate eye area.
- Antioxidants: Incorporate products with antioxidants (such as vitamin C) to protect your skin from environmental damage.
Forever young: how to master your skincare regime at every life stage
Image: Supplied
Your 30s
Collagen production starts to decline, leading to subtle changes in skin elasticity and hydration. Focus on maintaining your skin's resilience and addressing early signs of ageing.
Your 40s
Collagen and elastin production further decrease, leading to more noticeable signs of ageing. Prioritise skin nourishment and intensive treatments.
Your 50s
Hormonal changes and decreased skin cell turnover can lead to more pronounced wrinkles and loss of firmness. Prioritise skin rejuvenation and deep hydration.
Your 60s
Maintaining healthy and vibrant skin becomes more crucial. Focus on gentle care, nourishment and protection.
For more information visit the Vitaderm website.
